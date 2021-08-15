All AEW stars who appeared at NJPW Resurgence and AAA Triplemania 

Wrestling is great thanks to AEW, NJPW, IMPACT Wrestling, AAA and a host of other independent promotions decimating the forbidden door. Cross-promotional matches have made wrestling highly unpredictable and intriguing, with anyone capable of showing up anywhere.

This week was a big one as AAA and NJPW welcomed back fans for big events. AAA Triplemania XXIX was headlined by two AEW guys, Kenny Omega and Andrade El Idolo while NJPW Resurgence saw Lance Archer defend his IWGP US heavyweight title against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Apart from the aforementioned names, there were a host of AEW stars who were sprinkled across both shows. Let us take a look at all the names from All Elite Wrestling who showed up in the marquee Mexican and Japanese promotions' events.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defended the AAA Mega Championship against Andrade El Idolo

AAA Triplemania XXIX's marquee match was a blockbuster showdown between Andrade El Idolo and Kenny Omega for the AAA Mega Championship.

The match started with a shocker as Ric Flair walked out to reveal himself as Andrade's manager and stayed in his corner throughout. The Nature Boy even locked in the figure-four leglock on Konnan in a great spot.

Omega and Andrade delivered as expected. The match was hard-hitting and featured some excellent moves and counters from both men. In the end, the Best Bout Machine emerged victorious with a One-Winged Angel on the AAA Mega belt.

Former AEW FTW Champion Brian Cage and the Lucha Brothers featured in tag team action

Brian Cage and Taurus teamed up to take on the Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo) and Hijo Del Vikingo and Laredo Kid for the AAA tag team titles.

This was arguably the best match of the night and packed with action from start to finish. The finishing sequence was stunning as Taurus launched Vikingo off the top rope with a gorilla press slam, Penta delivered a Mexican destroyer to Brian Cage and the Lucha Brothers finished off Vikingo with a double-team piledriver to retain their championships.

