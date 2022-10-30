WWE veteran Bully Ray (aka Bubba Ray Dudley) cast his doubts on the face turn of top AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) during his highly-intense feud with Jon Moxley.

The AEW World Championship bout between Moxley and Friedman is still alive after the former retained his title against Penta El Zero Miedo last Wednesday on Dynamite. The Purveyor of Violence was immediately attacked by The Firm after the match and beaten to a pulp.

MJF arrived to interrupt the assault by firing the group's mouthpiece Stokely Hathaway following disobedience to his earlier orders of not touching Moxley. However, it backfired as The Salt of the Earth was destroyed by the group who helped him become the number one contender, seemingly turning him a face in the process.

During an episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray admitted that the segment reminded him of the beatdowns Aces & Eights made from IMPACT Wrestling, whose mastermind was unknown at first before revealing himself as the President.

The WWE Hall of Famer further explained that he wouldn't be surprised if that's part of the master plan MJF is executing to coax Moxley into a trap.

"I would say a handful of fans tweeted it to me, and I didn't want to tweet it out because I didn't want it to seem self-serving. But that's what came to mind. That's what I started to think but then I saw Ethan Page hit the Razor's Edge on MJF, I was like oh that's a little stout. But if that's the direction they're going in it wouldn't shock me if that was all part of an elaborate plan to lure Moxley in. I liked it, I really enjoyed it," Bully said. [from 2:55 - 3:50]

Friedman and Moxley will now head into the main event of Full Gear on November 19 for the AEW World Championship, battered and bruised.

An AEW star reacted on his participation to MJF's assault

Colten Gunn, a member of The Firm, didn't hide his excitement after taking part in destroying Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) last Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

The older Gunn even bragged about their attack on the IWGP, ROH and AAA Tag Team Champions FTR, prior to the MJF beatdown.

Check out his tweet below:

colten gunn @coltengunn



we run



Top gunns out 🏻 last night me and @theaustingunn beat up…the world champ…the devil himself…and the “best tag team” in the worldwe run @AEW Top gunns out last night me and @theaustingunn beat up…the world champ…the devil himself…and the “best tag team” in the world 😂😂😂we run @AEW Top gunns out ✌🏻

The Salt of the Earth hasn't responded to the heinous attack he suffered yet at the hands of The Firm. It would be interesting to see if that's part of the plan or if he would just be plotting his move against the stable.

Do you think MJF turning into a good guy is just a ploy? Sound off in the comments section below.

