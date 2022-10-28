"We run AEW" - Popular star makes bold claim following MJF's chaotic betrayal on Dynamite

AEW stable The Firm betrayed MJF on this week's Dynamite. In the aftermath of the assault, Colten Gunn has made a bold claim about his faction's dominance on the roster.

On this week's Dynamite, The Salt of the Earth threatened to fire Stokely Hathaway if the latter messed with Jon Moxley. While Hathaway initially seemed to agree, his stable, The Firm, still attacked Moxley after the latter's match.

During the beatdown, MJF appeared at the top of the entrance ramp. After a moment of hesitation, he ran into the ring and seemingly stopped the attack as he fired Stokely on the spot. However, this angle led to Friedman being attacked and put through a table.

Following the incident, Colten Gunn took to Twitter to highlight his role in the segment alongside his brother, Austin Gunn. He also referenced how they had previously beaten up FTR on the same episode.

"Last night me and @theaustingunn beat up…the world champ…the devil himself…and the “best tag team” in the world 😂😂😂 we run @AEW. Top gunns out ✌️"

MJF is scheduled to face Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship

The Salt of the Earth has already announced that he would be cashing in his Casino Chip for a title shot at Full Gear pay-per-view.

However, his former rival Wardlow is seemingly displeased with the possibility of MJF becoming the world champion. In an interview with ESPR, he said the following:

"I refuse to have MJF as the champion of my company. So if he ever does weasel his way to getting that title, I will quickly take it off of him," Wardlow said. [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen whether MJF can pull off the impressive feat of defeating Moxley and if The Firm will be involved in the contest.

