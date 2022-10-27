Wardlow has expressed his disgust about the potential AEW World Championship reign of former teammate Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF).

Mr. Mayhem was brought in as MJF's bodyguard on November 13, 2019, his company debut. After signs of dissension brewed over the last three years, it came to a head when Wardlow finally betrayed MJF during the latter's Dog Collar match versus CM Punk at Revolution 2022.

A rivalry then ensued between the two, with Mr. Mayhem decisively beating The Salt of the Earth at May's Double or Nothing event to officially end their association-turned-rivalry.

Wardlow has since become the TNT Champion when he ousted former title holder Scorpio Sky in July. Meanwhile, MJF returned to All Out in September to win the Casino Battle Royale. He now has the chance to make history by possibly winning the AEW World Championship at Full Gear.

Speaking to ESPR, Mr. Mayhem made it clear that he doesn't want The Salt of the Earth to be the top champion of his company, emphasizing that if the latter wins the world title belt, he will immediately dethrone him.

"I refuse to have MJF as the champion of my company. So if he ever does weasel his way to getting that title, I will quickly take it off of him," Wardlow said. [H/T Fightful]

In the upcoming pay-per-view in November, MJF will challenge current AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

MJF got destroyed on AEW Dynamite; Wardlow will defend his title this week on Rampage

Earlier on Dynamite, Maxwell Jacob Friedman tried to stop The Firm from attacking Jon Moxley to make sure that he's fully healthy coming into the Full Gear main event.

The Salt of the Earth dismissed Stokely Hathaway but the firing fell to deaf ears as he was quickly assaulted by the latter's group. He was waylayed outside by W. Morrissey with a thunderous chokeslam through the table.

Meanwhile, Wardlow will put his TNT Championship on the line against an unfamiliar opponent. Matt Taven of "The Kingdom" challenged the champion earlier on Dynamite as well, with the title match immediately booked for the upcoming episode of Rampage this Friday.

