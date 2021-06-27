Andrade El Idolo's first feud teased on this week's AEW Dynamite 

If the developments on this week's AEW Dynamite are any indication, it seems as though Andrade El Idolo's top opponent in the promotion has been chosen.

Andrade El Idolo debuted a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite, with Vickie Guerrero introducing him to fans. The former NXT Champion quickly made his intentions clear, stating that he's here to be the next superstar in AEW.

Matt Sydal and Dante Martin were booked to lock horns on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. However, moments before Sydal's entrance, Andrade, accompanied by Vickie Guerrero, came out to make a special announcement.

Sydal was done waiting and stormed out, interrupting the Mexican star and Guerrero. A visibly angered Andrade, however, chose to walk away instead of laying his hands on Matt Sydal. The former Even Borne went on to wrestle Dante Martin on AEW Dynamite and defeat him in a fun back-and-forth contest.

Though Andrade El Idolo didn't unleash any post-match attack, the seeds for their rivalry have been laid, and it's safe to say the two will have nothing less than a banger whenever they square off.

Miro and Kenny Omega reacted to Andrade's promo on last week's AEW Dynamite

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Andrade El Idolo sat down for an interview with Jim Ross, where he revealed he wants to capture the TNT and AEW Championships.

TNT Champion Miro issued a response a few days later on Twitter, where he took a massive dig at Andrade's fiance and RAW Superstar Charlotte Flair. AEW Champion Kenny Omega also responded to Andrade by stating that the challengers in AEW are determined by their rankings.

I checked the win/loss record. He ain’t even close. Wins and losses count here, brah. https://t.co/KpNUL67AIJ — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) June 22, 2021

Being the star he is, Andrade El Idolo can emerge as a viable challenger for both titles almost immediately. However, before that, he'll have to finish his business with Matt Sydal on AEW Dynamite.

Do you think Matt Sydal is the ideal first opponent for Andrade El Idolo in AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

