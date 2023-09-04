Are Lana and Miro still married? Exploring their relationship status

Lana and Miro have been intertwined in several storylines alongside one another ever since their debut in WWE. It is common knowledge that the pair have also maintained a relationship outside of the ring, but what is their current relationship status?

Miro and CJ Perry first started off with the client and manager angle, until WWE explored more storylines, playing off on how they were indeed a real-life couple. They have gone through two storylines where they broke up: The infamous Summer Rae love triangle, and the infidelity storyline with Bobby Lashley. Apart from these, Rusev and Lana always stood by one another.

Despite all the crazy storylines they've been in, the couple are still happily married, and have been so since July 2016, proving that these storylines shall indeed remain storylines. Funnily, despite being a couple in real life, they have also either been a working force together or have been involved in storylines involving infidelity in their relationship.

Miro then moved to AEW in 2020, following his release from WWE. Lana would stay with the Stamford-based promotion for a longer while, until she too was released in 2021.

Lana makes AEW debut to save Miro

Tonight at All Out, Miro took on Powerhouse Hobbs in what can be said to be a battle of two men 'slapping meat'. The two big men faced off in what was a battle of strength and endurance, with the Redeemer eventually locking in his Game Over submission, to beat Hobbs.

After the match, Miro tried to show respect as he reached out his hand to Hobbs, in a show of sportsmanship. Hobbs initially reciprocated the handshake, but when all seemed to be well, he blindsided Miro as he was about to exit the ring.

To everyone's surprise, his real-life wife CJ Perry (fka Lana) made her AEW debut to come and save him. She came into the ring to hit Powerhouse Hobbs with a steel chair, which provided enough distraction for Miro to recuperate and retaliate.

However, after all was said and done, Miro walked out on his wife in a shocking fashion, and did not acknowledge her help.

After years of waiting, Miro and CJ Perry have finally reunited in AEW, but not in the way the fans surely expected, with the Bulgarian Brute seemingly not 100% amused with their reunion.

What do you think comes next in this storyline? Let us know in the comments section below.