BREAKING: Former WWE Superstar Lana makes AEW debut and attacks 32-year-old male AEW star

Former WWE Superstar and the wife of AEW star Miro, Lana, has finally arrived in the All Elite promotion, making her debut during the All Out PPV in Chicago.

Following her WWE release back in 2021, Lana (aka CJ Perry) moved away from wrestling for some time to focus on her acting and entertainment career. However, the internet wrestling community was already missing her charm and presence inside the squared circle, especially alongside her husband, Miro (fka Rusev).

Moreover, Miro has been one of the prominent stars in AEW for quite some time now. Nonetheless, since he made his return following a long hiatus, fans were anticipating his wife to re-join him onscreen, as The Redeemer also teased it. Now, the "Hot & Flexible" Perry has finally made her anticipated AEW debut.

The former Lana surprised everyone by appearing to make the save for her husband, who was being choked out by Powerhouse Hobbs in the ring. She struck the big man in the back with a chair, allowing Miro time to recover and make his own attack on Hobbs.

Moreover, Miro surprisingly showed no excitement for CJ Perry's arrival and just walked away. Only time will tell what the purpose was behind their confrontation in Chicago.

