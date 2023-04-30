"B***hing won't get you anywhere" - WWE Hall of Famer hits back at AEW locker room

A WWE Hall of Famer has slammed certain members of the AEW locker room for constantly taking to social media and other outlets where they can voice their frustrations about their own booking.

The Hall of Famer in question is Jeff Jarrett, who became a member of the AEW locker room in November 2022, and has since gone on to become an on-screen wrestler and key figure backstage in helping the company's live events.

His debut appearance saw him crack Darby Allin over the head with a guitar, someone who has also slammed the locker room for moaning on social media, even mentioning it on an episode of Dynamite in March 2023.

Speaking on the "Zaslow Show 2.0," Jeff Jarrett stated that anyone who is upset with their booking has two options: continue to moan or do something about it.

"Guys not getting enough TV time, guys fighting, scratching, and clawing. You can do two things; you can bitch about it and whine about it and get on social media and complain all you want. That’s not going to progress your career. Like any sport, if you’re going to be in that complaining group, you’re not going to be around long in the business. Time will pass you by overnight. That’s what I try to tell other guys; bitching won’t get you anywhere. Excuses and complaining is not a business strategy. Getting in there and busting your butt is." (H/T Inside the Ropes)

Jeff Jarrett picked up a big win last week on AEW Dynamite

It's incredible to think that despite being nearly 40 years into his career, Jeff Jarrett is still amongst the championship conversation in All Elite Wrestling, a conversation he is still in after his big win on the April 26 edition of Dynamite.

Jarrett defeated one-half of the AEW Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood, and he even celebrated with Dax's belt after the match was finished. A win over someone like Harwood could very well lead to a title match for Jeff and his partner Jay Lethal.

Jay Lethal confirmed that he and Jeff are a force to be reckoned with when he defeated the other AEW Tag Team Champion, Cash Wheeler, on the April 28 edition of Rampage.

