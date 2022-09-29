Backstage details on Saraya's (fka Paige in WWE) AEW contract; possible in-ring status disclosed

New reports regarding Saraya's deal with AEW have been announced, with the former WWE Divas champion reportedly signing a multi-year deal with the promotion.

Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) shocked the wrestling world when she debuted at AEW Dynamite's recent Grand Slam special last week in Queens, New York. Immediately aligning herself with Athena and current AEW Interim Women's Champion Toni Storm.

In the latest report from Fightful Select, the outlet is reporting that Saraya has signed a 3-year contract with Tony Khan's promotion. At the time, Fightful was unable to confirm if there were "option years" built into the contract. Which is reportedly a common practice in the company.

The report also states that Saraya's deal is extremely lucrative for the former WWE Superstar, with a source indicating it most likely means that Saraya will get physical in between the ropes in "some capacity".

At this time, Saraya's official in-ring status is unknown. Dave Meltzer recently noted that she did not get clearance before signing with the promotion. However, a final call has not been made.

It should be noted that the former Anti-Diva is set to speak on tonight's edition of Dynamite. This, along with her actions during her debut at Grand Slam, could possibly hint that she is finally getting back into the ring.

Reports on backstage reactions to Saraya's AEW debut

Within the same report from Fightful Select, the outlet noted that "numerous" AEW stars advocated for the company to sign Saraya. However, it was reported that the company had been interested in the former WWE star from the moment she became a free agent. More so, fellow superstars within the company seem to be very excited that she is now a part of the roster.

During her time in WWE under the ring-name Paige, Saraya garnered a cult-like following from the WWE Universe and racked up some impressive accomplishments during her 11 year tenure with the company. Saraya was the inaugural NXT Women's Champion, a 2x WWE Divas Champion, and is regarded as one of the foundations for changing the culture and perception around women's wrestling in WWE.

Are you excited for Saraya's debut in All Elite Wrestling? Who do you want to see her face? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far