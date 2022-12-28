Backstage details on top AEW stars losing titles amid speculation of a potential WWE move under Triple H's regime

There have been rumors going around which suggest that AEW's FTR are due to lose one of their tag championships sooner rather than later.

FTR had a dominant 2022, winning both the Ring of Honor and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships. They have also been AAA tag champs since defeating the Lucha Brothers in 2021. Their time with the Mexican promotion has certainly been fruitful.

They proceeded to pursue their fourth concurrent title reign and second AEW tag title run, only to suffer a rare defeat to the Acclaimed. Since then, FTR lost their ROH tag titles back to the Briscoes at Final Battle. Although they are still the AAA and IWGP tag champs, the Top Guys are in a bit of a slump.

It's now being reported by Fightful Select that another one of their titles may find a new home too. According to the report, there is a belief among talent in AAA that FTR are going to lose the tag titles sooner rather than later.

The WWE Triple Crown Champions are also set to defend their IWGP titles at the upcoming flagship Wrestle Kingdom event in January. Their contracts are currently due to expire in April 2023 and Dax Harwood has confirmed they're considering letting them expire.

FTR's Dax Harwood revealed he wanted to work with AEW-turned-WWE star Cody Rhodes very soon

Sage @TheSageDoctor Man I could see ftr going back to wwe and even though a lot of you dont want to admit it, it would be a huge lose Man I could see ftr going back to wwe and even though a lot of you dont want to admit it, it would be a huge lose https://t.co/ocg5pl5SWF

Perhaps indicative of his intentions for the future, Dax Harwood recently discussed his feelings about ex-AEW star Cody Rhodes. Rhodes left AEW earlier this year for WWE after being instrumental in the success of AEW alongside the Elite and Tony Khan.

Harwood spoke of the American Nightmare in a positive light, as well as affirming that he was very much looking forward to working with Rhodes sooner rather than later.

"I think that he is a visionary, I think he is too smart for his own good, and I hope to be able to work with him very, very soon because I mean, I think I could tear it up with him." (H/T WrestleNews.Co)

Cody returned to WWE at WrestleMania this year against Seth Rollins. He is currently out of action with a torn pectoral. Rhodes appeared during last night's RAW episode to give an update on his recovery and plans for the future. While he was unable to provide a clear timeline, he said that he would certainly pick up from where he left off.

