Former 2-time RAW Tag Team Champion teases returning to WWE and facing Cody Rhodes in a dream match "very soon"

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is in the scope of AEW's Dax Harwood for a future match.

Rhodes founded AEW in 2019 alongside The Elite and Tony Khan, while Harwood was still wrestling alongside Cash Wheeler in WWE. The pair later joined the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2020 after they were released. Rhodes and Harwood crossed paths only once in the promotion before the former Intercontinental Champion left and returned at WrestleMania earlier this year.

However, somewhat teasing his intention to join Cody in WWE, Dax spoke on his new AdFreeShows podcast about his relationship with the American Nightmare and his desire to work with him soon.

"Before I came to AEW, I had a big issue with Cody, which I've talked to him about. He did a podcast with Sam Roberts and Sam Roberts said, 'I'm going to ask you point blank, who's better FTR, or the Revival, or The Young Bucks', and without skipping a beat, he said, 'The Young Bucks because FTR, or The Revival, they have to practice their matches and The Young Bucks, they don't. They just come in and have these matches'... But I got over that...I think that he is a visionary, I think he is too smart for his own good, and I hope to be able to work with him very, very soon because I mean, I think I could tear it up with him." (H/T WrestleNews.Co)

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR 2022

FTR vs Rock & Roll Express

FTR vs Punk/Mox

FTR vs Briscoes I

FTR vs Young Bucks II

FTR vs Hermanos Lee

FTR vs Briscoes II

FTR vs Aussie Open

FTR vs SIOG

FTR vs Cobb & O-Khan

Dax vs CM Punk

Dax vs Cash

Dax vs Adam Cole

Dax vs Ospreay

Dax vs Lethal

Dax vs Claudio

LFG 2022FTR vs Rock & Roll Express FTR vs Punk/MoxFTR vs Briscoes IFTR vs Young Bucks IIFTR vs Hermanos LeeFTR vs Briscoes IIFTR vs Aussie OpenFTR vs SIOGFTR vs Cobb & O-KhanDax vs CM PunkDax vs CashDax vs Adam ColeDax vs OspreayDax vs LethalDax vs ClaudioLFG

Dax and Cash have held the ROH, IWGP Heavyweight, and AAA Tag Titles in 2022. They recently lost the ROH straps at Final Battle to The Briscoes. Their contracts are up in April 2023 and Dax has admitted they have considered letting them expire.

If you're interested in sports betting, Miami Dolphins play The Green Bay Packers this weekend! Don't lose out, claim the offer and place your bets below!

The former WWE Tag Champs suffered yet another loss during AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash

Despite having such an accomplished year with three monumental title reigns holding some of the most prestigious gold in the industry, FTR has felt the effects of a slump recently.

Starting with their failed challenge for the AEW Tag Titles held against The Acclaimed, they then lost that same week to The Briscoes at Final Battle. This past week they suffered yet another loss but this time without the titles on the line to The Gunns.

FTR are announced as defending their IWGP Heavyweight tag titles at Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January. They were further called out by La Rebelion, the NWA World Tag Champions, in what can be expected to be FTR's next major AAA tag title defense.

Would you like to see FTR in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes