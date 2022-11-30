Former AEW Tag Champions reportedly considering letting their contracts expire in 2023

Former AEW tag champs FTR are reportedly considering letting their contracts expire in 2023.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have had a glittering 2022, winning the Ring of Honor and IWGP Heavyweight tag titles to add to their AAA tag titles won last year. In AEW's tag division, they have taken a backseat despite being the Number One Contender's for months on end, losing their tag title shot to Swerve in our Glory on the lead-in to Full Gear.

While their pursuit of a second AEW tag title reign has yet to bare fruit, they have at least cemented their legacy with some major scalps. They have defeated the likes of The Young Bucks, The Rock N' Roll Express and The Briscoes this year. Dax Harwood looks to continue that trend this week in singles action against Bryan Danielson.

However, time may be ticking if they are to achieve their second tag title reign, as Fightful Select reports that Harwood revealed FTR's deals are expiring in April, 2023. As part of their interview set to drop on Wednesday, Dax Harwood is said to have admitted he had originally thought their deals were going to be up this year.

He went further to say they were evaluating their options with one idea touted that they would take a year away from wrestling for major promotions and take up indie bookings they find fun.

The AEW tag team paired with Ricky Steamboat last weekend

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR JJ Williams @JJWilliamsWON



#ReturnOfTheDragon Steamboat Armdrag! Steamboat Armdrag!#ReturnOfTheDragon https://t.co/BEP7Oxckre I watched from the apron in amazement tonight. It had nothing to do with his moves or his athleticism. I was in awe of the little things he did. Things that made millions fall in absolute love with Ricky. They all reacted to the man; not the moves. I felt inferior tonight. twitter.com/jjwilliamswon/… I watched from the apron in amazement tonight. It had nothing to do with his moves or his athleticism. I was in awe of the little things he did. Things that made millions fall in absolute love with Ricky. They all reacted to the man; not the moves. I felt inferior tonight. twitter.com/jjwilliamswon/…

The latest of FTR's legendary bouts next to one another came this past weekend at a Big Time Wrestling event. The former WWE stars paired with the legendary Ricky Steamboat for his return to the ring against Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson, and Nick Aldis.

FTR and Steamboat walked away with the win via submission after they had locked their opponents in stereo Figure-Four leglocks. It was Steamboat's first in-ring action for twelve years. He last appeared during a Father's Day special episode of FCW alongside his son, Richie Steamboat.

FTR will now look forward to Dynamite, as Dax faces Danielson, and assumedly ROH Final Battle where they will surely defend their tag titles.

Where would you like to see FTR end up? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

