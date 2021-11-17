Backstage reaction following controversial AEW Full Gear finish

If you thought the end of the AEW Tag Team Championship match at Full Gear was confusing, there's a good reason for that.

AEW owner Tony Khan, during the media scrum after the show, mentioned that Dax Harwood of FTR got rocked. This would explain why we didn't see him later on in the evening. We now have more information on what happened.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Harwood was "either knocked out or nearly knocked out" roughly 10 minutes into the match by Rey Fenix of The Lucha Bros. Harwood was initially supposed to factor into the finish but wasn't able to take part. Harwood's current condition following the pay-per-view is unknown.

AEW talent have taken issue with Rey Fenix following Full Gear

Sapp also reports that some AEW talents backstage took issue with Rey Fenix not checking up on Dax Harwood following the incident in the ring.

While Fightful reports there's no major heat on Fenix for not checking in on Harwood, it's considered "common courtesy to check in."

Dax Harwood also revealed on social media this week that he wrestled the match at Full Gear with a bruised tail bone.

"Rough two nights. I worked Full Gear with a bruised tail bone, and a rainbow colored a**," Dax Harwood tweeted.

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we wish Dax Harwood a speedy recovery from his injuries and look forward to seeing him back in the ring again soon.

