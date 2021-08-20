"One of the best"- Baron Corbin breaks character and praises AEW star

Baron Corbin took to Twitter to attest that AEW's Shawn Spears is one of the best. WWE stars are more reserved when it comes to mentioning AEW and its roster, but that didn't stop the former King of the Ring winner from doing so.

MJF, following his huge win over Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite, tweeted that The Chairman "is a god."

Shawn spears is a god. Don’t @ me.- MJF tweeted.

Baron Corbin agreed with MJF and called Shawn Spears, Tye Dillinger in WWE, "one of the best."

One of the best!- Baron Corbin tweeted.

Many will contend with MJF and Baron Corbin's claims as Shawn Spears has not fulfilled his potential in AEW, as some thought he would. Spears possesses undeniable talent, he looks the part, is great in the ring and does excellent heel work when given the opportunity.

Spears is part of The Pinnacle, a faction led by MJF in AEW, and is embroiled in a feud with Sammy Guevara.

Baron Corbin has excelled in his new gimmick

Baron Corbin can be argued as one of the most underrated workers in all of wrestling. He's good in the ring for a man his size, he cuts a great promo but what sets him apart is his character work.

Be it a king, a commissioner or just an obnoxious heel, Corbin gives everything to his character and ensures it gets over. The same has been translated in his latest run as a broke wrestler who can't catch a break.

After losing his King of the Ring crown to Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin spiraled, losing his car, investments and savings. He sported a disheveled look, one that saw him wear the same clothes every week and keep an unshaved beard and head.

Corbin has begged multiple wrestlers for money, even stealing and fleeing with Big E's Money in the Bank contract. It was a questionable gimmick at first but Baron Corbin's excellent portrayal has made it one of the most entertaining acts in WWE.

