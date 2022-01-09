Best and Worst of AEW Battle of the Belts: New champion crowned, break-up teased

Tonight, AEW produced its first-ever Battle of the Belts, which also served as the first of four quarterly Saturday night special events that will take place this year.

It was an hour-long show, and it didn't occur to be different from how the company runs things on Rampage. Moreover, the lack of high-profile bouts assured the entire event was no less than underwhelming. As many as three title defenses went down on Saturday night, which eventually kept fans on the edge of their seats.

We'll now be discussing the best and worst takeaways from the show for better analysis. If you disagree with the points discussed below, feel free to pen down your thoughts in the comment section.

#3 Best: Sammy Guevara defeating Dustin Rhodes to capture the interim TNT Championship

The opening match between Sammy Guevara and Dustin Rhodes for the Interim TNT Championship was arguably the best match on the show tonight.

With hardly any such initial expectations, both men laid their entire arsenal on display and put on a hard-hitting contest. In the end, Guevara scored a sunset flip pinfall victory over the veteran, thus capturing the interim TNT title.

While Dustin winning the title could have opened up a whole new possibility, it is understandable why AEW propelled Guevara this week. The company can now crown the undisputed TNT Champion between Guevara and Cody whenever the latter is healthier to return to weekly programming.

It would be a fitting conclusion to their intense rivalry that kickstarted during the inaugural edition of AEW Dynamite a few years ago.

But The Spanish God had an uphill task before, as he will face Daniel Garcia next week for gold.

#2 Worst: Ricky Starks vs. Matt Sydal felt like a filler match at AEW Battle of the Belts

Ricky Starks successfully retained his FTW title against Matt Sydal in what looked like nothing but a filler match on the show. Though Stark's return to the ring came as a feel-good moment, his title isn't even officially recognized by the company yet.

With no prior build-up of significant history, the entire bout felt predictable. Although Sydal and Starks delivered a decent match, fans were barely rooting for either man.

#1 Best/Worst: Dr. Britt Baker retaining women's title against Riho; dissension with Jamie Hayter teased

Dr. Britt Baker and Riho raised the bar for the women's division by headlining the Battle of the Belts tonight. The two women put on a no less than pay-per-view worthy clash, prompting fans to pop up at every close pinfall.

AEW's resident dentist once again managed to come on top after executing a Lockjaw submission maneuver on Riho to retain her gold.

Interestingly enough, AEW seems to be planning a split between Hayter and Baker. If one may recall, the latter cost Hayter her match against Thunder Rosa in the recently concluded TBS tournament.

Considering the storyline direction, Hayter may turn on the Women's Champion at some point to kickstart a feud between two friends.

