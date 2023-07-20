Best and Worst of AEW Blood & Guts 2023: Undefeated streak ends; MJF's alliance on shaky ground and more  

AEW Blood & Guts witnessed The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club brawl in a brutal bloodbath. The two groups have been at loggerheads for over a year.

Jack Perry ended Hook's reign as FTW Champion and debuted a new entrance theme to go along with his heel gimmick. FTR also confronted MJF and Adam Cole following their match in a bid to intimidate them.

Below is a list of the best and worst from the latest edition of AEW Dynamite:

#4. Best: Jungle Boy's new entrance theme and title win concluding Hook's undefeated streak

Jack Perry debuted new entrance music on AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy Jack Perry has been on a dark path since his heel turn at Forbidden Door. He turned on friend turned foe, Hook culminating in a personal battle between the two. In the weeks leading up to Blood & Guts, Perry took verbal shots at Hook.

At the commencement of the event, a vignette aired of Jack Perry digging a hole and burying something in a desert before making his way to the arena.

The Tarzan boy theme to Beethoven's 5th Symphony in C Minor. Some fans cited the similarity of using classical themes like WWE's Gunther. He also donned an unshaven look which was contrary to his previous persona as a face.

Hook put his FTW Championship on the line, a title he held since July last year. Jack Perry defeated him, ending his nearly 350+ days undefeated streak. The win pans out well as a good start for Perry's heel run.

#3. Worst: Teasing break up of Adam Cole and MJF's partnership

Adam Cole was hesitant to hand over the title to MJF

Adam Cole and MJF's pairing initially left fans baffled. The two AEW stars had a war of words a few months ago when Cole was eyeing the world championship. They managed to work things out and competed in the Tag Team Eliminator Tournament, where the winners would earn an opportunity to challenge FTR.

This week, Adam Cole and MJF went up against Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara. MJF and Daniel Garcia kickstarted a dance-off at the beginning of the match, which left the wrestling world in splits.

Adam Cole and MJF won the bout. However, when celebrating their victory, Cole picked up the AEW World Championship and seemed hesitant to hand it over. Friedman saw it and had a small argument before they hugged it out.

While this is considered a long time coming, it seems too early to break up the duo, given that they have started garnering a positive reaction from fans.

#2. Best: Kota Ibushi's AEW debut match

Kota Ibushi during the main event on AEW Dynamite

Kota Ibushi was announced as the fifth member to align with The Elite in their battle against Blackpool Combat Club last week. He is known for his contribution to the independent circuit.

The 41-year-old teamed up with Kenny Omega during the early years of their career in 2009. Their reunion more than a decade later enabled them to work well in unison.

The Blood & Guts match witnessed a hellacious bout from both teams as they attempted to destroy their opponents.

Ibushi's contract with NJPW expired earlier this year, making him a free agent. There has been no confirmation on Ibushi's signing with AEW, however, given the promotion's history with NJPW and ROH stars, it would not be surprising if they do.

#1. Worst: No limit to weapons used in AEW Blood & Guts match

Blood and Guts match between The Elite and BCC

It is not an uncommon sight for there to be blood and violence, especially during Jon Moxley's matches. The former AEW Champion has used a plethora of weapons in his bouts. At Blood & Guts, both teams used chains, forks, a bed of nails, and other gruesome items.

The last time the two groups clashed at Double or Nothing, Matt Jackson's infamous exploding superkick was the most talked about incident. BCC and The Golden Elite pulled all the stops and were willing to go to any extreme. While The Elite were victorious, the match concluded with blood and weapons laid out across the rings.

AEW recently issued a list of banned words and items for matches in a bid to tone down the aggressiveness on the promotion. However, this match did not seem to bear any weight to their announcement.