AEW wins the race! Another top free agent has slipped through Triple H's fingers

On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite it was revealed that former IWPG World Champion Kota Ibushi will be appearing next week. Is this another loss for Triple H for losing another top free agent?

The highly anticipated Blood and Guts match between The Elite and the Blackpool Combat Club just got even more intense with Ibushi joining the fray. For weeks, tensions between the two teams have been mounting and Kota Ibushi's addition only adds fuel to the fire.

There have been rumors about Triple H's interest in signing Ibushi, but AEW seems to have got him before WWE could. Although it hasn't been officially announced that Ibushi has joined the promotion, he is scheduled to make an appearance for them next week on Dynamite.

This potential signing could have major implications for the pro wrestling landscape. WWE, known for its industry dominance, would undoubtedly face a setback if the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion aligns himself with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

With each passing signing, the Jacksonville-based promotion continues to solidify its position as a legitimate competitor to WWE. Ibushi's addition to The Elite further strengthens roster and raises the stakes for future matchups if he decides to sign with the promotion.

For now, Tony Khan can celebrate another victory in the race for top talent, while Triple H faces the consequences of missed opportunities.

Kota Ibushi, a top experienced pro wrestler who has made a name for himself in various promotions, has expressed his preference for working with AEW over WWE.

In a interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Ibushi expressed his belief that All Elite Wrestling is the right fit for him, citing his friendships within the promotion.

“I don't want to go out normally, I want to go out seriously. I think I'm more suited to AEW than Japan. I already thought so during All In. I have many friends. There are even the best tag partners,” Kota Ibushi said.

This decision showcases All Elite Wrestling's growing reputation as a desirable destination for top talent and further solidifies their position in the industry.

