"I think I'm more suited to AEW than Japan" - 19-year wrestling veteran drops major hint on his future 

A top free agent who has previously wrestled in WWE has revealed that he prefers to work with AEW rather than his former promotion. The star is none other than 19-year pro wrestling veteran Kota Ibushi.

Ibushi built a name for himself, wrestling in multiple Japanese promotions. He rose to fame in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He has held almost every title in the promotion, including the IWGP Intercontinental and the World Heavyweight Championships. The Japanese star is also a two-time G1 Climax winner. He also wrestled in WWE during the Cruiserweight Classic and competed in NXT.

During a recent interview with Dark Puroresu Flowsion, Kota Ibushi revealed that he believes the Jacksonville-based promotion is better for him than any other company in Japan.

“I don't want to go out normally, I want to go out seriously. I think I'm more suited to AEW than Japan. I already thought so during All In. I have many friends. There are even the best tag partners,” Kota Ibushi said.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Kota Ibushi told me AEW is his #1 choice:



“I don't want to go out normally, I want to go out seriously. I think I'm more suited to AEW than Japan. I already thought so during All In. I have many friends. There are even the best tag partners” Kota Ibushi told me AEW is his #1 choice:“I don't want to go out normally, I want to go out seriously. I think I'm more suited to AEW than Japan. I already thought so during All In. I have many friends. There are even the best tag partners” https://t.co/0NmgkXaCMI

The Young Bucks have teased Kota Ibushi signing with AEW

A couple of months ago, The Young Bucks were also interviewed by Dark Puroresu Flowsion. During the interview, the former World Tag Team Champions opened up about their relationship with Ibushi and missed him a lot.

They also mentioned that they would love to work with the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in the future.

“Love him. Miss him. He kept us in the loop the night of Tokyo Dome about Kenny [Omega]. Kept sending us little updates. Goes without question we’d love to have him around, or work with him. I think he has the ability to do whatever he wants," The Young Bucks said. [H/T Fightful.com]

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow I spoke to the Young Bucks about Kota Ibushi “Love him. Miss him. He kept us in the loop the night of Tokyo Dome about Kenny. Kept sending us little updates. Goes without question we’d love to have him around, or work with him. I think he has the ability to do whatever he wants” I spoke to the Young Bucks about Kota Ibushi “Love him. Miss him. He kept us in the loop the night of Tokyo Dome about Kenny. Kept sending us little updates. Goes without question we’d love to have him around, or work with him. I think he has the ability to do whatever he wants” https://t.co/gziJpvQYDj

Ibushi also hopes to start his wrestling promotion in the future.

Would you like to see the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes