Update on Triple H bringing 40-year-old star back to WWE after 7 years - Reports

Triple H has brought numerous stars back to WWE since taking over creative responsibilities from Vince McMahon. The Game is reportedly interested in Kota Ibushi and there is an update on the potential signing.

Kota Ibushi is one of the biggest free agents on the market right now. His contract with NJPW expired on February 1, 2023 and there has been a lot of speculation about his future. Triple H reportedly holds interest in the 40-year-old star.

According to a recent report from GiveMeSport, it is unlikely that the inaugural IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will sign with WWE as he is not keen to sign a full-time contract with WWE or AEW. The report further stated that the chances of Kota Ibushi signing with the global wrestling juggernaut are quite slim.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow Where would you all like to see Kota Ibushi land? AEW, WWE, ROH, NOAH, GLEAT, Freelance? Where would you all like to see Kota Ibushi land? AEW, WWE, ROH, NOAH, GLEAT, Freelance? https://t.co/0RPOvviBcH

The three-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion has been a part of the Stamford-based promotion in the past. Despite not signing permanently, he wrestled a few matches. He was part of the Cruiserweight Classic tournament and the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic in 2016.

He faced the likes of TJ Perkins, Buddy Murphy and Bobby Roode but did not sign with the company and returned to Japan shortly after.

Triple H is confident about making another signing for WWE

Another major name from NJPW who recently became a free agent is Jay White. At Battle In The Valley last month, the New Zealand star was defeated by Eddie Kingston, which forced him to leave New Japan Pro Wrestling. After the match, Jay White was attacked by David Finlay.

Dark Puroresu Flowsion @PuroresuFlow One of my favorite G1 Climax matches of all time is EASILY Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White - G1 Climax 29 (08.12.2019) One of my favorite G1 Climax matches of all time is EASILY Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White - G1 Climax 29 (08.12.2019) https://t.co/ng6F2wr0dw

In the same report, it was stated that Triple H is confident about signing the Switchblade. His confidence is based on the fact that the longer White doesn't sign with Tony Khan's company, the likelier he is to sign with WWE.

"I heard recently from a source that the longer that Jay White doesn't show up in Jacksonville, the more confident WWE is."

Triple H has signed numerous names for the company since he took over. Many of them have been returning stars who were released by the previous regime, such as Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, Mia Yim, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and Bronson Reed.

