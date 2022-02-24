Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: Dream matches added to Revolution; major botch in title match, and more

Welcome to the best and worst of AEW Dynamite on February 23, 2022. This week's show emanated from Webster Bank Arena as All Elite Wrestling visited Bridgeport, Connecticut, for the very first time.

It was yet another intense episode of Dynamite from an in-ring and storyline perspective. Chris Jericho, MJF, and Eddie Kingston were involved in excellent promo segments, while Bryan Danielson put on another great bout in the main event.

A title match saw a horrible botch while another big name debuted on Wednesday, a couple of weeks after Keith Lee won his first match in AEW. In a sea of highlights, there were a few low points.

Without any delay, let's jump into the best and worst of this week's AEW Dynamite.

#5 Best: The card for AEW Revolution looks incredible

Another match for Revolution was confirmed on Dynamite as Eddie Kingston, and Chris Jericho had a face-to-face confrontation. The same thing happened following Bryan Danielson's match against Daniel Garcia as the American Dragon's dream match against Jon Moxley was confirmed.

Meanwhile, a tag team Battle Royale determined one of the two contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championship as Kyle O'Reilly won the match for his team. The final team in the triple threat match will be determined later in a Casino Battle Royale.

The current card for Revolution now has the following matches:

Hangman Page vs. Adam Cole for the AEW World Championship

Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho

CM Punk vs. MJF in a Dog Collar match

Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker for the AEW Women's Championship

Bryan Danielson vs Jon Moxley

Face of the Revolution ladder match

AHFO vs Sting, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara

This is an utterly stacked event with potential barnburners from top to bottom. We might still get a few additions, and fans cannot wait for the pay-per-view.

