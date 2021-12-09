AEW Dynamite: Best and Worst - Big mistake with Malakai Black's booking, ex-WWE star returns, Cody Rhodes exercised EVP power to get a title shot?

Tonight's AEW Dynamite didn't turn out to be as intriguing as one would expect a week before the 'Winter is Coming' special episode. However, from a newsworthy standpoint, the show ticked all the boxes.

Not only did we witness the final two competitors from the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale, but we also saw a surprising return of a former WWE Superstar. Even some of the matches on the show were must-see, regardless of any high stakes involved. Since we've plenty to discuss from this week's episode fallout, let's dive into the positives and negatives.

#5 Worst: Malakai Black blindsiding Julia Hart on AEW Dynamite

Malakai Black's current booking has become questionable these days, especially since he suffered his first singles loss against Cody Rhodes. His short-term alliance with Andrade El Idolo and FTR didn't do any favors to his sadistic persona but somewhat exposed it.

All Elite Wrestling seems to continue to damage his character even more by now having him pitted in a feud with underutilized talents.

Black surprisingly showed up during The Varsity Blondes interview with Tony Schiavone tonight only to spit black mist in Julia Hart's eyes. It looks like we could be in for an underwhelming feud between Malakai Black and Brian Pillman Jr.

Yes, the latter is immensely talented in the ring, but he's not going to help elevate The House of Black at all. But it is still unknown why AEW seems to have put PAC vs. Malakai Black on hold since that was the initial direction for both men based on their altercation last week.

From kickstarting his run with an undefeated streak to getting involved in meaningless storylines, one may wonder whether or not Black has lost in the shuffle.

