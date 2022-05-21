Best and Worst of AEW Rampage: Blackpool Combat Club dominates, Top title belt destroyed?

While this week's edition of AEW Rampage wasn't as good as some of the episodes this year, the show still had some good matches. A number of bouts were also confirmed for Double or Nothing, including a big six-man clash.

The main event of last night's AEW Rampage featured Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson taking on former WWE star Matt Sydal and Dante Martin. This match was easily the best thing on the show.

Following that brief rundown, let's head to the best and worst moments from last night's AEW Rampage.

#3 Best: House of Black picked up another decisive win

House of Black were in action on AEW Rampage against Fuego Del Sol, 10, and Evil Uno. The babyfaces were outgunned but put up a valiant effort. This match was quite fast-paced and the perfect one to kick off this week's show.

Despite resistance from the babyfaces, House of Black ended up being too formidable a unit. Brody King impressed again and picked up the win for his team by pinning Fuego Del Sol after hitting the Ganso Bomb.

Following the match, we also found out that House of Black versus Death Triangle has been confirmed for Double or Nothing, and this match should be a barnburner.

#2 Worst: The TNT Title feud is... confusing?

Ethan Page, Dan Lambert, and TNT Champion Scorpio Sky were briefly in the ring on Rampage, calling out Sammy Guevara. The Spanish God appeared in a video with the TNT Title in his possession, which he smashed with a sledgehammer.

The major issue with this feud is, who's the babyface? Fans are clearly turning on Guevara and Tay Conti, but Sky cemented his heel status last week after attacking former partner Frankie Kazarian after their title match.

It looks like AEW may still be trying to push Guevara as a babyface, especially after Kazarian joined him backstage to smash the TNT Title belt. It would probably be best to turn Sammy Guevara heel for the time being, but with Scorpio Sky also a villain, it's sort of a confusing situation.

#1 Best: Fantastic main event on AEW Rampage

Despite this week's AEW Rampage being a little lackluster overall, the main event did not disappoint. The main event saw Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson taking on Dante Martin and Matt Sydal.

Moxley and Danielson, unsurprisingly, dominated large portions of the match but Sydal and Martin weren't there to make up the numbers. Dante Martin, as always, impressed with his quiver of high-flying maneuvers.

The finish of the match saw Martin manage to reach the ropes despite being caught in Danielson's Labelle Lock, with the youngster showing heart to crawl over to the bottom rope. Moxley didn't have much sympathy for Martin and came in and pounded the 20-year-old with elbow strikes before hitting the Paradigm Shift to pick up the win.

We also had a post-match brawl between Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson and members of the Jericho Appreciation Society.

