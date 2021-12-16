AEW Dynamite - Best and Worst - CM Punk forms a dream team, Malakai Black teases first addition to his faction, ex-WWE star remains undefeated

Tonight's AEW Winter is Coming edition is in the history books now, but several notable takeaways have emerged from the show.

But to be fair, this week's Dynamite episode has failed to live up to the hype generated over the past few days. Plus, no big surprises ensured that this year's winter-based event turned out to be nothing short of underwhelming in comparison to last year's inaugural edition.

As usual, the company ticked all the good boxes from an in-ring standpoint. AEW even unveiled some exciting plans for Christmas week. Given what's presently on the table, we'll now be discussing the positives and negatives from the episode's fallout. Feel free to pen down your opinion in the comments section below.

#5 Best: CM Punk coming to the aid of Sting and Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite

When Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson kicked off the show, very few would have anticipated that the most captivating angle from the episode would go down during the closing moments.

After MJF defeated Dante Martin to retain his Diamond Ring for the third consecutive occasion, FTR came out to celebrate with their Pinnacle leader.

Surprisingly, Sting and Darby Allin appeared out of nowhere to ambush Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood. But it was cut short as Friedman delivered a low blow to tackle down the WCW Icon.

As everyone thought it to be a night for the heels, CM Punk marched down to the ring, thus prompting The Pinnacle members to retreat from the scene. The company has done a tremendous job in setting up a trios match pitting MJF and FTR against the team of Sting, Darby Allin, and CM Punk for next week.

Michelle Tate @MichelleTater So, @CMPunk , THE CM PUNK fist bumped me tonight. It's not every day you get two of your heroes in one photo!!! @Sting and Punk 😍

With this swerve, AEW killed two birds with one stone. Not only did they prolong the inevitable singles feud between Punk and MJF, but they also brought FTR and the face-painted stars into the mix to intensify the rivalry.

Who would have thought that CM Punk would ever team up with the legendary Sting and that too in 2021? Tony Khan seems to have delivered a rating ploy by booking this clash. It also silenced critics lashing out at Punk's booking since his return.

