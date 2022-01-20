Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: Squash match; eight-time world champion returns; another shot taken at WWE

Tonight's AEW Dynamite picked up from where it left off last week, with massive returns and exciting in-ring action. The company also announced a pay-per-view-worthy match card for the upcoming Beach Break special.

While the overall show looked solid on paper, the slow-paced storyline's progress to some of the feuds has become problematic. With Revolution 2022 still more than a month away, a few storylines are becoming stale in weekly programming, which once generated ample hype.

We have plenty to discuss today, so let's quickly get down to the positive and negative takeaways from this week's episode. If you disagree with any opinion below, make sure to pen down your thoughts in the comments section.

#5 Worst: CM Punk squashing Shawn Spears on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk squashed Shawn Spears tonight in what could have been a gruesome encounter between the two former WWE Superstars. Understandably, AEW wanted to make Punk look indomitable after the beatdown he suffered at the hands of Wardlow last week.

But what was the point of building Spears as a formidable opponent? While The Chairman may not be a prominent part of this storyline, he could have pushed The Straight Edge Superstar to his limits.

After all, the latter has elevated rising stars in AEW, and what damage could have been done possibly to his character had he made Spears a star performer of the night.

On top of that, the company could be saving Punk vs. Friedman for Revolution. Management is already killing the buzz by prolonging the inevitable clash between the two men.

Meanwhile, Wardlow's ongoing saga with The Pinnacle leader is becoming the same old story with each week passing by.

In an attempt to build on MJF's feuds against Punk and Mr. Mayhem simultaneously, All Elite Wrestling may end up potentially making both the storylines lackluster.

