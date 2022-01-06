Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: CM Punk takes massive dig at WWE, title reign ends, veteran suffers first singles loss 

AEW Dynamite embarked on a new era tonight as the flagship show premiered on the TBS network. Multiple high-stakes bouts went down that kept the audience engaged throughout the two-hour episode.

The company even ticked off all the boxes from a storyline development perspective. Though the overall episode didn't disappoint, a few swerves probably didn't go well. That said, we'll discuss notable takeaways from the show in the form of positives and negatives.

#5 Best: CM Punk resuming his feud with MJF on AEW Dynamite

The ongoing feud between CM Punk and MJF has revolved primarily around taking shots at WWE, and tonight was no different when the two men engaged in another roaring war of words.

Friedman, who refused to resume his rivalry with Punk last week, paid the price heavily as the latter handed him his first loss of 2022 against Capt. Shawn Dean. Understandably, MJF losing against an underwhelming opponent would build more animosity towards Punk.

Hence, it prompted the Pinnacle leader to lambast Punk, notably drawing comparisons to Roddy Piper and saying that the latter headlined the WrestleMania, but CM Punk couldn't.

In response, the former WWE Superstar made a witty remark, daring Friedman to headline Wrestlemania and get released instantly. Check out below to see what exactly Punk said about MJF:

"And listen pal if you think the grass is greener on the other side, be my guest go ahead leave, main event night 4 of a buy 1 get 1 free extravaganza and then get released faster than you last in the sack," Punk said.

#AEWDynamite "And listen pal if you think the grass is greener on the other side, be my guest go ahead leave, main event night 4 of a buy 1 get 1 free extravaganza and then get released faster than you last in the sack"-- CM Punk to MJF. "And listen pal if you think the grass is greener on the other side, be my guest go ahead leave, main event night 4 of a buy 1 get 1 free extravaganza and then get released faster than you last in the sack"-- CM Punk to MJF. #AEWDynamite

Punk and MJF once again showed their brilliance on the mic. But the company appears to be prolonging the inevitable clash between the two men, which explains why The Salt of the Earth has now put his henchman Wardlow upfront to face his rival next week.

Mr. Mayhem has gained a lot of momentum recently by squashing his opponents. Booking him against Punk would not only elevate his status as a performer, but it would also put a much-needed spotlight on Wardlow's career.

