Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: ex-WWE star makes tempting offer to Jon Moxley; CM Punk's undefeated streak ends; big mistake with returning MMA star

AEW Dynamite didn't disappoint tonight, especially after the highly-anticipated debut match of Brian Kendrick was nixed a mere half an hour before the show.

Tony Khan made full use of the stacked roster and found a suitable replacement for the former WWE Superstar to face Jon Moxley on Wednesday night.

Despite notable names missing from the flagship program this week, the company managed to enthrall its audience by pulling off some beef-settling feuds.

#5 Best: Bryan Danielson proposing an offer to ally with Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

After Jon Moxley defeated Wheeler Yuta in a hard-hitting opening match this week, Bryan Danielson stepped in the ring with the former Shield member.

However, Danielson didn't lay out a challenge that we all anticipated, but instead, he proposed an offer to form an alliance with Moxley.

The American Dragon cut a passionate promo in which he dreamt about potentially winning all championships alongside The Death Rider.

He also expressed a desire to recruit rising stars to form a formidable faction. Considering the two men's current character portrayal, one would be surprised if Mox joins forces with Danielson.

Regardless, the prospect of seeing two men wrestling side by side isn't a bad idea either. Having long-term storytelling between Mox and Danielson could prompt both men to stay friends before becoming each other's biggest enemies. There are endless possibilities with this pairing.

Tony Khan appears to have made the right call by not making this feud predictable. It has now left fans wondering how the storyline between Mox and Bryan will shape up ahead of the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

