Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: Jeff Hardy rolls back the years, Champion attacked from behind, Wardlow stopped by security

Another week, another interesting episode of AEW Dynamite. This week's show featured some major matches and angles, but there were also a couple of things that were more miss than hit.

From Jeff Hardy's incredible Swanton Bomb to the banger of an opener between Dax Harwood and CM Punk, let's take a look at some of the best and worst from this week's Dynamite.

#3 Best: Jeff Hardy rolls back the years once again

All Elite Wrestling @AEW @JEFFHARDYBRAND completely in his element right now as he launches himself into The Butcher and the Blade! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! .@JEFFHARDYBRAND completely in his element right now as he launches himself into The Butcher and the Blade! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! https://t.co/dIea3Q9CTV

Jeff Hardy put in another incredible performance on AEW Dynamite as he teamed up with his brother Matt Hardy, Sting and Darby Allin to take on members of the AFO.

At one point, the match spilled backstage and The Butcher and The Blade were set up on tables. The Charismatic Enigma climbed a ladder and then onto a ledge before rolling back the years and hitting an incredible Swanton Bomb.

The camera angle for this was also perfect as we saw Darby Allin, who has drawn comparisons with Jeff Hardy, in the foreground watching the latter putting it all on the line.

#2 Worst: Thunder Rosa's promo cut short

New AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa looked set for an interview with Tony Schiavone to celebrate her title win. However, before Rosa really got to say anything, she was cut off by Vickie Guerrero before being blindsided by 'The Native Beast' Nyla Rose.

Rose vs. Rosa will be a great match for sure, but All Elite Wrestling could have held off on starting the angle for maybe a week so we could have had a chance to hear from the new champion.

#2 Best: Dax Harwood and CM Punk put on a classic

AEW Dynamite kicked off with an incredible singles match between CM Punk and FTR's Dax Harwood. The latter may be a tag team specialist, but he once again proved that he's more than capable of competing as a singles wrestler.

The two stars put on a clinic before Punk picked up the win after Harwood tapped out to the Anaconda Vice.

#1 Worst: Strange segment with Tay Conti, Sammy Guevara and Dan Lambert

This segment started off okay, but the only thing many fans will remember from this segment is the ending. After Dan Lambert kissed the TNT title belt, Sammy Guevara said Lambert wouldn't be doing that if he knew what he and Tay Conti had done "while wearing that belt".

This part is a strange addition to this angle. Both Guevara and Conti are incredibly talented performers, and this may have been an unnecessary route to take for this storyline.

#1 Best: AEW is doing an incredible job with the Wardlow-MJF storyline

The storyline between Wardlow and MJF has been building up for months, and the company did a fantastic job with the segment on Dynamite. The Salt of the Earth ran down Wardlow on the mic before the big man came down to ringside, where he was stopped by a horde of security.

While security was holding the former Pinnacle member back, MJF said that he was going to keep paying him to sit at home while the fans forgot about it. It sort of paralleled some WWE Superstars in the past who asked for their release and were then paid to sit at home until their contracts ended or they were granted their release.

It looks like AEW is building up to MJF and Wardlow's match at the next pay-per-view. With the event still a while away, it will be interesting to see how All Elite Wrestling stretches out this feud.

Edited by Kaushik Das