Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite (June 7, 2023) - CM Punk's returning match confirmed; Vince McMahon and multiple WWE references and more

AEW has put together an intense build up of matches for next week and their new show Collision set to air on June 17.

Two top stars engaged in a heated promo leaving no stone unturned in taking shots at each other. Additionally, Tony Khan had a major announcement on CM Punk's future and role on Collision.

Below is a list of the best and worst events from this week's edition of AEW Dynamite:

#4. Best: Sting and Darby Allin's reunion

Sting returned to AEW last week coming to Darby Allin's aide in his feud with The Embassy. The Icon makes sporadic appearances on the promotion including in an in-ring capacity. Ever since Allin was associated with AEW, Sting has been by his side, taking the young star under his wing.

This week following Orange Cassidy's match on Dynamite, Sting and Darby Allin appeared to chase away The Embassy who pounced on the champion. The two stars' looks and styles compliment each other enabling them to be an effective tag team.

#3. Worst: Konosuke Takeshita's squash match on AEW Dynamite

Konosuke Takeshita has been on a tumultuous quest following his association with Don Callis and attacking Kenny Omega. The 28-year old has ensured to leave nothing in his path to demonstrate his disdain for Omega. With a personality like Callis by his side, who has been an age old friend and mentor to Kenny Omega, he is hell bent on making bold statements on Dynamite.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Takeshita went up against Damon Ace. The Japanese star dominated the match and pinned his opponent within a matter of minutes. AEW's attempt at pushing Takeshita as a brawny competitor for Omega does not work well in his favor given his impressive record on the independent circuit.

#2. Best: Intense promo between Adam Cole and MJF; multiple WWE references thrown in

MJF certainly knows how to provoke his opponents in verbal battles. This week, as the AEW Champion was set to address fans he was interrupted by Adam Cole. The former NXT star barely made his way into the ring when the Salt of the Earth savagely roasted him. He mocked his WWE tenure citing that Vince McMahon never found him good enough to be considered a top name. MJF also highlighted Shawn Michaels' role in his push on NXT.

The 27-year held nothing back and proceeded to call out WWE while highlighting Cole's disappointing run with the company. Adam Cole's comeback included calling out MJF's fiance Naomi Rosenblum breaking off their engagement and mocked his manhood.

Upon Adam Cole's return he feuded with Chris Jericho and clashed at Double or Nothing in an unsanctioned match. There were internal rumbles of Adam Cole being in the title match following his bout with the JAS leader. The two stars set up massive intrigue among fans and build up in their first-run in the squared circle. Later it was announced that MJF would defend his title against Cole on Dynamite next week.

#1. Worst: CM Punk's returning match to be a six-man tag team bout

Over the past month, Tony Khan announced the launch date and details around their new weekly show Collision. However, the hype surrounding the event witnessed abysmal ticket sales. Last week, the AEW President announced CM Punk's return on June 17. This was seemingly done in a desperate effort to uplift sales.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Khan once again talked about their upcoming show and announced the main event - CM Punk and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) against Juice Robinson, Jay White and Samoa Joe. This seemingly aggravated fans more who expected a returning Punk to pick a singles feud in his first match back. With a star of Punk's magnitude and popularity, easing him back into the promotion with a tag team match comes off as weak at best.

Newly crowned TBS Champion Kris Statlander defended her title in an impressive match against Anna Jay. Ricky Starks and Jay White battled it out in a heated match in the main event.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes