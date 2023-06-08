AEW announces blockbuster match for CM Punk's in-ring return, Ex-WWE star to make comeback

AEW Collision's first main event has been made official and it is bound to get fans excited. The closing match of the premiere episode will feature CM Punk's return to the ring when he teams up with current Tag Team Champions FTR. The team of three will take on the team of Bullet Club Gold (Jay White and Juice Robinson) and Samoa Joe.

Tony Khan made the blockbuster announcement on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite. Fightful Select recently reported that this match was possibly in the works and now it seems to have come to fruition.

The Second City Saint has not wrestled since All Out in September last year, leading many to raise questions about his ring readiness. Those worries can now be put to rest considering the immense amount of experience and in-ring quality the other participants of the match possess.

Additionally, the history between Samoa Joe and CM Punk from their days in Ring of Honor will add immensely to the bout. At times, the two men have seemed incapable of having a bad match. The hardcore AEW audience will no doubt be on the edge of their seats when these two men come face to face once again.

