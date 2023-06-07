5 Blockbuster main events Tony Khan could announce for the debut episode of AEW Collision

AEW Dynamite this week is set to feature another huge announcement from President Tony Khan regarding their brand new program AEW Collision.

CM Punk has already been confirmed to appear in his hometown of Chicago at the United Center on June 17, 2023, for the debut episode, but now we will soon know what will be the main event for the show.

Will the Straightedge Superstar be in the card's marquee match, or could there be other surprises in store? Here are 5 potential main events that the AEW President could announce for Collision.

#5. Mandy Rose vs Toni Storm for the AEW Women's Championship

Mandy Rose is still a free agent since being fired by WWE in December 2022. She has kept herself busy with her lucrative third-party venture, but an in-ring return could be on the cards, with Mandy possibly choosing AEW as her next promotion.

With Toni Storm as the new AEW Women's Champion, she will surely need a new challenger to feud with her going into the summer. As a former NXT Women's Champion, Mandy will be a credible threat right from the start.

#4. CMFTR vs Samoa Joe and Bullet Club Gold

According to Sean Ross Sapp's report on Fightful Select, CM Punk could align himself once again with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a battle against Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson.

Adding an old rival Samoa Joe to the mix could potentially be an explosive combination. Joe and Punk had a legendary trilogy of matches in Ring of Honor in the 2000s.

Now that they are veterans, they can rely on FTR and Bullet Club Gold to carry the in-ring load while still highlighting their strengths. It will surely be a great main event.

#3. Sting and Darby Allin vs FTR vs Bullet Club Gold for the AEW Tag Team Championship

eWrestlingNews.com @ewrestlingnews Darby Allin On A Potential AEW Tag Team Title Run With Sting, Colby Corino On His NWA Exit dlvr.it/Sq7z2c Darby Allin On A Potential AEW Tag Team Title Run With Sting, Colby Corino On His NWA Exit dlvr.it/Sq7z2c https://t.co/GopJtecXnz

As AEW Tag Team Champions, FTR will not be short of contenders for their titles. While it seems like Jay White and Juice Robinson could be starting a new rivalry with the champs, we could see The Icon and Darby Allin added to the mix.

Darby is fresh off a devastating loss at Double or Nothing, and he will be looking to regain gold of any kind to jumpstart his momentum. Sting has also hinted at retirement, so could this be one last hurrah for The Icon?

#2. Wardlow vs Goldberg for the TNT Championship

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “I think Wardlow versus Goldberg, it doesn’t get bigger than that.



It does not get bigger than Wardlow versus Goldberg. It doesn’t,"



- Wardlow

(via WhatCulture) “I think Wardlow versus Goldberg, it doesn’t get bigger than that. It does not get bigger than Wardlow versus Goldberg. It doesn’t," - Wardlow(via WhatCulture) https://t.co/Hjoas2PtK5

Rumors have been swirling of a potential showdown between Goldberg and current AEW TNT Champion Wardlow.

After working on a Legends deal with WWE for close to 6 years, Goldberg recently became a free agent, with fans speculating that he could debut in AEW for a first-time-ever bout against Wardlow. Especially since Tony Khan has expressed his desire to work with the former Universal Champion.

It would certainly be a monumental clash worth the main event of AEW Collision.

#1. CM Punk v Jay White

Chief @AllEliteChief “However, of late, word is that CM Punk has taken a liking to the work of Switchblade Jay White, and that he could be an early opponent or program with CM Punk along with Bullet Club Gold.” - Fightful



Inject it into my veins. 🗡️ “However, of late, word is that CM Punk has taken a liking to the work of Switchblade Jay White, and that he could be an early opponent or program with CM Punk along with Bullet Club Gold.” - FightfulInject it into my veins. 🗡️ https://t.co/PZdbXtuUKu

Recent reports suggested that CM Punk had ‘taken a liking’ to Jay White’s work, which suggests that the Chicago native could be angling towards a fresh new feud with the former NJPW star.

It makes sense with Forbidden Door on the horizon, a co-production between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan. Perhaps their first encounter could be in the debut episode of AEW Collision, with Punk's return already confirmed.

Punk is not afraid to put over younger talent, judging from his feud with MJF. So this should be a distinct possibility.

