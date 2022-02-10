AEW Dynamite - Best and Worst - Two former WWE stars and a NJPW veteran debuts; top star leaves The Inner Circle; CM Punk forms dream team

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was newsworthy as the company pulled off massive swerves on the road to Revolution pay-per-view. The so-called 'Forbidden Door' was flung open, which resulted in multiple stars making their debuts tonight.

Overall, the flagship show ticked all the boxes from in-ring action and storyline perspective. But as usual, the episode had its equal share of positive and negative takeaways, which we'll be discussing below.

#5 Best: Three huge debuts went down on AEW Dynamite

Tonight, we witnessed not one but three shocking arrivals in Keith Lee, Jay White, and AQA, which undoubtedly became the highlight of AEW Dynamite.

It all kickstarted with the Bullet Club star, who walked through the forbidden door to assist The Young Bucks and Adam Cole in assaulting Roppongi Vice (Trent and Rocky Romera) backstage. The Switchblade aiding Superkliq appeared strange since he had a long-standing feud with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega during their days in Japan.

But at the same time, White also had issues with the CHAOS faction in the past. Since there are some puzzling questions left hanging after his appearance on Wednesday night, it will be interesting to see how the entire saga shapes up in the weeks to come.

Meanwhile, Tony Khan's free-agent signing turned out to be none other than "The Limitless" Keith Lee. The latter returned to his old persona and in-ring gear, defeating Isiah Kassidy comprehensively to earn a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match next month.

Lee displayed a blend of strength and agility, which prompted us to reminisce about his days in NXT. The 37-year-old star is a welcoming addition to the roster and will help bring more eyeballs to the product.

And last but not least, AQA, who used to go by Zayda Ramier in NXT, made her in-ring debut this week. She unsuccessfully challenged Jade Cargill for the TBS Championship.

Despite coming up short, she pushed Cargill to her limits and brought the best out of her. Although the match was short, the two women enthralled the audience with their performances.

