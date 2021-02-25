Best and worst of AEW Dynamite: Moxley calls out Omega, Jericho and MJF attack Papa Buck, WWE legend signs

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite did not disappoint. The show progressed things well on the road to next month's AEW revolution PPV. We had former world champion, Jon Moxley, in action tonight as well as Fenix and Lance Archer. Chris Jericho and MJF made a strong statement during this week's show.

Let's take a look at some of the best and worst parts of this week's edition of AEW Dynamite.

#3 Best - Jon Moxley was at the top of his game on AEW Dynamite

#AEWRevolution can't get here fast enough! @JonMoxley is more than ready to challenge @KennyOmegamanX for the #AEW world championship in an exploding barbed wire deathmatch!



Tickets go on-sale this Friday at 10am EST via https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/rdkdN1iAi8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 25, 2021

AEW Dynamite kicked off with former world champion Jon Moxley taking on Ryan Nemeth, the brother of WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler. Moxley dominated the match, for the most part, showing us why he's one of the top guys in the promotion. Mox dominated most of the match and put away Nemeth with relative ease.

Following the match, Moxley cut a scintillating promo calling out Kenny Omega, the man who took the AEW World Championship from him. Mox told Omega that he was ready to face him in an Exploding Barbed Wire deathmatch. Moxley added that he was an addict and he did not know if this was a trap set for him by Omega and co. and that he did not care if Revolution was the end for him.

#2 Worst - Underutilizing Santana and Ortiz on AEW Dynamite

Advertisement

Santana and Ortiz are one of the best tag teams in not just AEW but in the world and the way they have sometimes been booked in the promotion makes them look like an afterthought. Tonight's episode of Dynamite was one such occasion. Santana and Ortiz had a brief cameo when they ran out following Jake Hager's match against Brandon Cutler. They got a few stomps in but then got Superkicked and taken out by The Young Bucks.

It just feels that Santana and Ortiz should be a tag team that's going after the gold instead of playing a bit part role they do at times.