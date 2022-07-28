Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: New champion crowned, Big mistake with popular homegrown talent?

Last night's edition of AEW Dynamite did not disappoint. There were a number of fantastic matches and segments on the show. In the honorable mentions, we have to give a shout-out to Bryan Danielson, who put in a masterful performance in the main event against Daniel Garcia.

With that being said, let's head to the best and worst moments from last night's AEW Dynamite.

#3 Best: Jungle Boy called out Christian Cage

Jungle Boy had the mic on Dynamite and called out Christian Cage. His promo was pretty good and it laid out why Luchasaurus was briefly aligned with Christian. He said that his best friend was making sure no one could get their hands on the WWE legend before he did.

Jungle Boy also tried to make some sense behind why Christian was ticked off by being eliminated from Battle Royal more than a year ago. He said that Christian's divorce had probably let him low on money. Overall, the segment was well done and took the story forward.

#2 Best: Thunder Rosa and Miyu Yamashita had a great title match

Following her win over Thunder Rosa in Japan, Miyu Yamashita earned herself a title shot on last night's AEW Dynamite. Thunder Rosa and Miyu Yamashita had a fantastic match on last night's show, with the Japanese star showing off why she's one of the best right now. At one point during the match, Yamashita came close to picking up the win after connecting with her patented Skull Kick only for the champion to reach the ropes at the last second.

In the end, Thunder Rosa retained the title, seeing off another challenger. This was one of the best women's matches we've gotten on Dynamite recently and long may it continue.

#1 Worst: Powerhouse Hobbs turned on Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite

Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks were forming quite a formidale tag team, and fans were also getting behind the duo despite them officially being heels. However, Starks losing the FTW title on last night's edition of Dynamite was the last straw for Hobbs who turned on his close friend, laying him out. What Starks blamed on bad timing was seen by Hobbs to clearly being his friend holding him back.

Hobbs and Starks were gaining steam as a duo and could definitely have done bits in the tag-team division if kept together. A breakup down the line would have been a lot more impactful as a whole even though most of us were shocked last night when it happened.

#1 Best: Hook wins the first title of his career

Ricky Starks defended the FTW Championship against Danhausen on last night's AEW Dynamite. After a quick win over Danhausen, Starks took the mic and invited another challenger to come down and face him. The call was answered by the unbeaten Hook, who's also a close friend of Starks, one of his mentors in AEW.

Hook made short work of Ricky Starks, locking in the Red Rum and picking up the win. Although the FTW Championship isn't really official, it was the first title win of Hook's career and it will be interesting to see what he does from here.

AEW has booked Hook just about perfectly till now, but a title win will change the dynamic. Hook has everything it takes to be a top star in pro wrestling and this could be his first step towards superstardom.

