Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: Samoa Joe makes dominant debut, Popular faction returns, Big issue with backstage segment?

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite did not disappoint. We got a fantastic main event, with FTR putting both titles on the line against The Young Bucks. We also had Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz returning to AEW television to send a warning to the Jericho Appreciation Society and more.

Here are some of the best and worst moments from this week's Dynamite.

#4 Best: Hikaru Shida's feud with Serena Deeb set to continue

Hikaru Shida was written off AEW television weeks ago after an attack at the hands of Serena Deeb so that Shida could take some time off and go back to her native Japan.

Shida faced and beat Julia Hart on Dynamite this week, after which Deeb came out and tried to blindside her with a steel chair. Hikaru Shida saw it coming, and both women faced off in the ring with weapons in hand.

It's great to see that AEW is set to continue this feud. Shida and Deeb are two of the best in the company's women's division, and they can create magic inside the ring if given the chance.

#3 Best: Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz are back

Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz got some modicum of revenge on AEW Dynamite, attacking members of the Jericho Appreciation Society backstage. The JAS members were forced to back off and ran into a van driven by Jake Hager to escape the arena.

Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz hit the arena later on in the night and cut a fantastic promo. This feud is turning into a good one and in hindsight, splitting up The Inner Circle, so far, seems to have been a very good idea.

#2 Best: Samoa Joe makes a dominant debut

Samoa Joe made his AEW debut on Dynamite following his appearance at ROH Supercard of Honor last Friday night. Joe faced Max Caster of The Acclaimed, who did another fantastic rap on his way to the ring.

It went downhill for Caster after the bell rang as he got dominated by Samoa Joe, who even hit a tope suicida at one point during the match. He quickly finished off Caster with the Muscle Buster.

Joe's debut was fantastic and immediately established him as a force to be reckoned with.

#1 Worst: Issue with backstage segment involving Keith Lee, Swerve, Hobbs, and Starks

Keith Lee sends Powerhouse Hobbs crashing through a 'wall'

Shane 'Swerve' Strickland was attacked backstage by Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks. Keith Lee then came in to help Strickland out and even the odds.

Overall, there was nothing really wrong with the segment other than one glaring issue. When Lee tossed Hobbs through what fans were expected to believe was a wall, it was clear right before the moment that the wall was obviously a temporary structure.

All Elite Wrestling could have done a lot better to hide this.

#1 Best: Fantastic main event to end AEW Dynamite

The main event of AEW Dynamite saw FTR defend the ROH Tag Team titles and the AAA Tag Team titles against The Young Bucks. The match was everything we expected when it was announced, with both teams leaving it all in the ring to put in an epic clash.

FTR ended up retaining the titles, and it's clear that the duo are getting a big push right now, and rightfully so. Could this be the beginning of the Summer of FTR? We'll just have to wait and watch.

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Kaushik Das