Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: Samoa Joe wins first title since leaving WWE, Huge debut, MJF loses again

The main event of AEW Dynamite this week saw Minoru Suzuki defending the ROH Television Championship against Samoa Joe. We also had Wardlow invading Dynamite again, a big night for the Jericho Appreciation Society and more.

Here are some of the best and worst moments from this week's Dynamite.

#4 Best: Wardlow has been booked perfectly

MJF faced Captain Shawn Dean on AEW Dynamite with the shadow of Wardlow's possible interference hanging over the match. It didn't take long for the cameras to cut to the back where we saw members of security laid out.

MJF panicked and Wardlow sneaked up on him from behind at ringside, dressed as a member of security.

The Salt of the Earth scampered to get away from Wardlow as security swarmed the big man and finally managed to restrain him. The referee continued to count, with MJF and Shawn Spears out on the entrance ramp.

As the referee counted to nine, MJF took the mic and offered to pay him triple of what Tony Khan was if he stopped the count. The official continued to count and the Pinnacle leader got counted out for another loss against Shawn Dean this year.

MJF was very angry backstage, to say the least, and said he had a new strategy to get rid of Wardlow. We then saw him pass an envelope, presumably full of cash, to Jose, hiring The Butcher to wrestle Wardlow and take him out.

Mr. Mayhem has been booked really well in recent weeks and despite having the odds stacked against him by MJF, is coming off as a major threat. This is also a great way to kill time until we get MJF vs. Wardlow on pay-per-view.

#3 Best: A big win for the Jericho Appreciation Society on AEW Dynamite

We saw the Jericho Appreciation Society members getting off a private jet early on during Dynamite. We then saw Santana, Ortiz and Eddie Kingston drive up in a car before seeing Angelo Parker and Matt Minard laid out.

Later on, we got Kingston, Santana and Ortiz against Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and Daniel Garcia in six-man action. JAS picked up the win after Garcia pinned Kingston.

The Jericho Appreciation Society are coming off as a major threat and this feud looks set to continue and can only get better from here.

#2 Best: Big win for Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks on AEW Dynamite

Going into this one, most fans expected Keith Lee and 'Swerve' Strickland to win the match. But the crowd was hot for hometown star Ricky Starks and in the end Tony Khan made the right decision, booking the Team Taz members to win.

The match itself was fantastic, with Powerhouse Hobbs and Starks both especially impressive. With Taz playing a big role in his boys' win, the feud will not end here and looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.

#1 Worst: Marina Shafir vs. Skye Blue disappointed on AEW Dynamite

Both Marina Shafir and Skye Blue are talented performers but for some reason this match just did not work. From the moment Shafir came out, something felt off and there was almost pin-drop silence in the audience.

She did win the bout but didn't look like a threat ahead of her TBS title shot against Jade Cargill later this week.

#1 Best: Minoru Suzuki and Samoa Joe beat the tar out of each other

The main event of AEW Dynamite saw Minoru Suzuki put the ROH Television Championship on the line against Samoa Joe. This was Joe's first shot at a ROH title in a very long time and neither man backed down.

The first part of the match was exactly what we expected, with both men hitting each other with stiff strikes with neither man going off their feet. The slugfest continued until Samoa Joe hit the Muscle Buster to win his first championship since leaving WWE.

Following the bout, Satnam Singh made his AEW debut, taking out Joe and aligning himself with Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal.

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Kaushik Das