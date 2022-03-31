Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: Released WWE star debuts, Top heels set to turn babyface, Major issues with current storyline?

This week's edition of AEW Dynamite was sort of a mixed bag. The show had a lot of good on it, but there were also a couple of things this author wasn't personally a big fan of, and among these is how the company is booking Adam Cole.

We also saw the All Elite Wrestling debut of Toni Storm. She will be a major player in the future, but her first outing had a couple of issues. Without further ado, let's head straight to the best and worst moments from last night's AEW Dynamite:

#3 Best/Worst: Toni Storm is All Elite

Toni Storm made her AEW debut on this week's edition of Dynamite. She came out as The Bunny's mystery opponent, facing her in a qualifying match for the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

Storm is a major signing for AEW and could be a major player on the women's division. She has wrestled all over the world during her storied career, including WWE and Japanese promotion STARDOM.

Her experience inside the squared circle will be a major boost for those working with her in All Elite Wrestling.

#2 Worst: Flat debut match for Toni Storm in AEW

While Toni Storm joining AEW is a positive, the company made a mistake with her debut match. It was quite flat and didn't have the impact many fans expected.

The Bunny is an established member of the roster and wouldn't have been hurt too much by getting squashed by the newest signing.

Storm should have picked up a quick win and looked more dominant for maximum impact on her debut.

#2 Best: FTR set to turn babyface, Wardlow looks like a star

FTR faced Gunn Club on this week's Dynamite. Before the match, they were backstage with MJF where they reiterated that they were friends with both Wardlow as well as the leader of The Pinnacle.

FTR seemed to hint at a babyface turn soon, something that checks out considering that they recently parted ways with Tully Blanchard.

At the end of the bout between FTR and Gunn Club, we saw Wardlow come down to ringside to try and confront MJF. He fought his way through some security before being stopped by a large number of security guards. All Elite Wrestling is doing a great job building the feud between MJF and his former bodyguard.

After the match, we saw dissent between The Salt of the Earth and FTR, further cementing their upcoming babyface turn. It is possible that MJF will try to lull Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood into a false sense of security before stabbing them in the back.

#1 Worst: What's going on with this Adam Cole storyline?

We have mentioned previously on the weekly Best and Worst column that we are not big fans of the current storyline with Adam Cole and reDRagon, and this week's Dynamite just reinforced the views on this.

What's going on with Cole? He comes across as a such an afterthought in this storyline instead of the badass that he is.

The Panama City Playboy was one of the most hyped signings in AEW history when he made his debut on the same night as Bryan Danielson, but his booking has left a lot to be desired.

While Danielson has gone from strength to strength since his debut, sadly, the same can't be said about Cole because of how he has been used so far.

#1 Best: Wheeler Yuta is a future star

Wheeler Yuta faced Bryan Danielson in singles action on AEW Dynamite and impressed one and all, including William Regal, who was on commentary. Yuta didn't hold back and took the fight to the former WWE Champion before eventually being forced to tap out.

It also looks like Wheeler Yuta is being positioned as someone who could join the Blackpool Combat Club soon. The future looks bright for the 25-year-old.

