Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite: Top NJPW faction debuts, Jon Moxley headed to Forbidden Door

It was a big week for AEW as Jon Moxley booked a slot at Forbidden Door to earn a shot at the interim AEW World Championship. The United Empire made their AEW debut this week and Will Ospreay's boys made quite the impact. We also had a title match on the show this week but it did seem like a throwaway match. However, it may have set up a major feud going forward.

Best/Worst: Casino Battle Royal

The Casino Battle Royal itself was a good match and a great way to kick off the show, but I did have a couple of issues with it. First, Swerve eliminating Keith Lee felt a little weird even though we know it was every man for himself, especially the reaction between the two afterward. Who knows what's next for their tag-team but a premature split could be on the cards.

Second, bringing Andrade back and not having him with the Battle Royal felt like a missed opportunity. AEW could have held back on his return and had someone else as the joker. Lastly, even though the main event itself was fantastic and was in the best column, having Kyle O'Reilly win the Casino Battle Royal made the main event predictable.

Best #2: United Empire made their AEW debut

Will Ospreay made his AEW debut with the United Empire, coming out and destroying Trent as well as FTR on Dynamite. Ospreay and his boys are now set to wrestle FTR and Trent next week in their in-ring AEW debut. Ospreay is one of the best wrestlers in the world right now and it was fantastic seeing him on Dynamite. It will be even more interesting to see who he faces at Forbidden Door.

Worst #1: Thunder Rosa vs Marina Shafir disappointed

Marina Shafir earned herself a title shot on Dynamite, but this match didn't really have any hype behind it and for the most part, fans weren't that interested. It isn't the fault of either of the performers. Thunder Rosa has sort of been an afterthought, at least on Dynamite, since she beat Britt Baker to win the title in her home state. As for Shafir, she hasn't really gotten that much television time on Dynamite, so it was pretty predictable that Thunder Rosa would win. One good thing that did come out of this match was the post-match segment where AEW teased a future match between Thunder Rosa and Toni Storm.

Best #1: Main event delivered despite being predictable

Jon Moxley took home the win in the main event this week, which was quite predictable. The match itself was fantastic. It was a hard-hitting affair and neither man held back. Kyle O'Reilly is a seasoned performer and the former ROH World Champion came close to winning on a couple of occasions. He also showed incredible resolve at one point. With a chokehold locked on him by Moxley, O'Reilly managed to grab the ropes with his teeth to break the hold. Moxley hit Paradigm Shift for the win and will now face either Hiroshi Tanahashi or Hirooki Goto at Forbidden Door for the interim AEW World Championship.

