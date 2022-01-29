Best and Worst of AEW Rampage: Beach Break - Big mistake with ex-WWE star's booking; Jon Moxley's potential Revolution opponent confirmed?

Tonight's AEW Rampage: Beach Break turned out to be yet another solid episode on Friday night.

Tony Khan provided a blend of high-stakes and beef-settling matches, which was enough to keep the audience engaged for an hour.

The company also teased several future storylines, suggesting a steady build-up to Revolution.

Now, let's quickly dive into the positive and negative takeaways from the Friday night episode.

#3 Worst: Andrade's character portrayal in feud against Darby Allin and Sting

Andrade has been hell-bent on recruiting Darby Allin as his new assistant, and he continued his chase by offering a contract to the face-painted star on AEW Rampage tonight.

However, the former WWE Superstar's business personality has made him look half-witted as the duo of Sting and Allin aren't breaking up anytime soon.

Instead, his association with Matt Hardy could have played a pivotal role in enhancing this storyline. Hardy and Andrade annihilating the former TNT Champion could have bolstered the storyline in a much more meaningful manner.

#2 Best: Jon Moxley's win on AEW Rampage; Bryan Danielson continues to tease feud against him

Jon Moxley defeated Anthony Bowens in an incredible opening contest on Friday night this week. Despite suffering a loss, The Acclaimed member gained ample spotlight.

While the outcome was evident, fans appeared to have enjoyed seeing Mox pick up momentum since his return last week.

In the post-match, Bryan Danielson was shown watching The Death Rider's bout backstage. It is all but certain that we may see a feud between the two former WWE Superstars down the road, possibly at Revolution.

The company's steady build on this potential storyline has generated a massive buzz on social media, and it will be interesting to see Danielson's intent moving forward.

#1 Best/Worst: Jade Cargill destroying Julia Hart on AEW Rampage

Jade Cargill successfully defended her TBS title after easily defeating Julia Hart tonight. It was a one-sided affair, and the fact Cargill is facing an underutilized talent made the entire match appear less prominent.

The 29-year-old star should be facing credible opponents that may elevate her and the TBS title simultaneously.

With her winning streak standing at 26-0, one may wonder if there's anyone stopping Jade Cargill anytime soon.

