Best and Worst of AEW Rampage: Big mistake with Hook's booking, Jon Moxley to feud with five-time WWE Champion?

This week's AEW Rampage was full of action that kept the audience engaged throughout the one-hour show. The company even teased several future storylines, which fans could see materialize ahead of Revolution this year.

#3 Worst: Hook continues to get victories over underwhelming opponents on AEW Rampage

There's no doubt Hook has shown impressive performances thus far, propelling wrestling fans to rally behind his journey from the beginning.

However, his squash victories over a string of underwhelming opponents may not do him a favor for much longer. Tonight, he squashed Serpentico to extend his winning streak to 4-0. Soon after, QT Marshall came out to pick a bone with Taz's son.

As expected, the rising star executed an overhead toss on his way out. After a brief confrontation between the two, it became clear that Hook would be facing Marshall down the road. Now the latter may garner a lot of hostile reactions, but he couldn't elevate Hook.

The company doesn't need to serve underutilized opponents for Hook to build his undefeated streak. He should face a credible opponent like Cody Rhodes, who can bring him into the limelight.

#2 Best: Bryan Danielson teasing a feud with Jon Moxley on AEW Rampage

Jon Moxley returned to in-ring action tonight and defeated Ethan Page comprehensively. Although the bout between the two was worth watching, the post-match angle got everyone talking.

Mox met a familiar face in Bryan Danielson on his way out of the arena. The two former WWE Superstars had a brief staredown before walking off backstage separately. It looks like the company could be planning a blockbuster angle between Mox and Danielson ahead of Revolution pay-per-view.

The two men have fought multiple times with and against each other during their long stint with WWE. But it would be a completely different vibe to see them collide under the AEW umbrella.

#1 Best/Worst: Jade Cargill's first successful title defense on AEW Rampage

Jade Cargill's TBS title win came with a lot of criticism, primarily because of her in-ring inexperience. However, she silenced all her critics with a breathtaking performance tonight.

The 29-year-old successfully retained her gold against Anna Jay. The two women pushed each other to their limits in an incredibly hard-hitting contest in the main event.

But a few questions were left hanging after the match. Since Cargill is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with, Mark Sterling shouldn't intervene in her bouts. It makes the champion seem in dire need of help, which isn't a good portrayal of her dominant character.

Regardless of this minor flaw, she is steadily climbing the ladders of superstardom. It will be interesting to see who dares to step up against her next.

