Best and Worst of AEW Rampage: Current champion kicks out of Paradigm Shift twice, Big issue with Sammy Guevara-Tay Conti storyline?

#2 Worst - Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti interrupt Dan Lamber and Men of the Year

I can't put my finger on exactly what it is, but this feud is just unbearable, at least to me. It feels like AEW just replaced Brandi Rhodes in this feud, after she and Cody left the company, with Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara.

Sammy has gone from being a popular babyface among AEW fans to being booed on Rampage last night. If the intention all along was to turn Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti heel, there is something here that can work. If that wasn't the intention, plans need to change and the duo need to turn heel.

This feud hasn't done either Sammy and Tay or Lambert and his boys any favors and it will be best if we move swiftly on.

#2 Best - Bryan Danielson and Trent put on a great opener

AEW Rampage opened with Bryan Danielson facing Trent. The Best Friends have not been happy with the Blackpool Combat Club recently because of Wheeler Yuta's intention to impress the veterans, even though Trent has personally made it clear that he does not like Yuta.

The match between Danielson and Trent delivered even though, going in, most knew that The American Dragon would win. Trent showed us he's a fantastic wrestler once again, one who is capable of hanging with the best in the world.

#1 Worst - The Danhausen angle isn't working

We were backstage at one point in the show as Lexy Nair tried to get an interview with 'The Handsome Devil' Hook. Hook didn't say much as usual and as he was walking out, Danhausen came out of a trash can and tried to curse him again to no effect.

This Danhausen-Hook angle just isn't working for me and even though I'm a big fan of Danhausen, I feel that Hook should be kept as far away from comedy angles as possible, at least for the near future.

#1 Best - Another star-making performance from Wheeler Yuta in the AEW Rampage main event

Wheeler Yuta, the new ROH Pure Champion, faced Jon Moxley in the main event of AEW Rampage and.... this guy is a future star and he proves it every week. What a talent. Yuta had the fans behind him despite Moxley being a fan favorite and he kept the pressure on the former Shield member throughout the match.

At one point in the match, Yuta used Bryan Danielson's trademark stomps on Jon Moxley and even locked in the LeBell Lock. Moxley took a lot of time putting Yuta away with the ROH Pure Champion kicking out of the Paradigm Shift twice and even broke out of the Bulldog Choke once before the former AEW World Champion finally beat him.

After the match, William Regal and Bryan Danielson walked down to the ring and Regal offered Yuta a handshake as a sign of respect for Yuta, who was bloody and battered by this point. As the show went off the air, Moxley himself showed Yuta a sign of respect.

