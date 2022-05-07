Best and Worst of AEW Rampage: Fantastic main event, Possible issue with Hookhausen

This week's AEW Rampage featured a stacked hour of pro-wrestling action. There were a number of good matches on last night's show. Hook was also in action, and we will also take a look at one potential mistake AEW may be making with Taz's son.

The show closed with Samoa Joe being restrained by security as he tried to get to Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh who were in the ring. Satnam was being restrained by Dutt.

Before we head to the best and worst from last night's AEW Rampage, a couple of honourable mentions. The match between Yuka Sakazaki and Riho was a little disappointing. One segment that delivered was the short exchange between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston.

#3 Best: AEW Rampage's main event delivered as well as the post-match angle

Jay Lethal and Takeshita put on a fantastic main event. The Japanese star recently competed on AEW dark and continued to impress on Rampage, coming close to winning the match at one point. Sonjay Dutt managed to distract the referee right on time to save the match for Lethal. The former Ring of Honor World Champion recovered and picked up the win after hitting the Lethal Injection.

Lethal and Dutt continued to beat down Takeshita after the match leading to Best Friends and Orange Cassidy coming out. The heels took them out before Orange Cassidy briefly got on the apron to face off with Satnam Singh. Samoa Joe's music hit and he came out but was restrained by security. This was a great main event and closing segment.

#2 Best: Chris Jericho is truly a wizard on commentary

Chris Jericho was on fire on commentary this week. He had a number of great zingers, especially one about Rick Knox being in Lethal and Dutt's faction because you either had to be bald or a giant to join. Jericho was also great during the altercation between Ricky Starks and Jungle Boy.

#1 Best/Worst: HOOK impresses but is Hookhausen the way to go?

HOOK faced JD Drake on AEW Rampage and continued his impressive winning streak. He hit an impressive high-angle back suplex at one point during the match, slamming his heavier opponent onto the mat. HOOK is clearly being built up as a star for the future but the question is, is a partnership with Danhausen what he needs right now?

Hookhausen clearly have their fans but putting HOOK in a comedy tag-team may not be the best idea at this stage of his career. Nothing against Danhausen, he's fantastic, but Hook is on the way to superstardom.

#1 Best: Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter vs Toni Storm and Ruby Soho was the perfect opener for this show

AEW Rampage kicked off with a women's tag team match pitting Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter against Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. The match was fast paced and a great way to kick off the show. The match ended with Toni Storm pinning former women's champion Dr. Britt Baker and could lead to a pay-per-view match between the two.

