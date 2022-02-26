Best and Worst for AEW Rampage: Ex-NXT star turns babyface to help Thunder Rosa, Former WWE star falls short again

AEW continued on the road to Revolution this Friday as Rampage served up a title clash, a contract signing, and a qualification bout for the Face of the Revolution ladder match.

To kick off the show, Andrade El Idolo challenged for the TNT title held by Sammy Guevara. They were followed by a battle of giants between Wardlow and Nick Comoroto, and the latest installment of Serena Deeb's rookie challenge before a contract signing saw Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker face off ahead of their title clash at the PPV.

The main event to conclude the night's proceedings was between Orange Cassidy and Anthony Bowens, with the victor proceeding to the ladder match for a TNT title shot. With all that being said, let's take a look at the best and worst of AEW Rampage.

#3. Worst: QT Marshall and HOOK feud continues to lack heat

HOOK took wrestling by storm when he made his long-awaited in-ring debut and has since ridden a wave of viral popularity. As can be expected of someone with as few matches as he and his hot prospect status, every opponent stood opposite the Handsome Devil has to be of significance.

This is not the case for HOOK's first feud. Thus far, we have seen him make light work of Aaron Solow and Blake Li, opponents hand-picked by Marshall, before inevitably having a run-in with the man himself.

There has been little development on this front, and Marshall has been felled each and every time, with tonight going no different. Their feud feels worthless, and the one-sided segments add no real consequence to their interactions.

#2. Best/Worst: Andrade loses again in an excellent title match

The show kicked off with an epic TNT title match, which has become the expectation of a Sammy Guevara title defense. Heading into tonight, Sammy had bested five other opponents with gold on the line. Andrade, on the other hand, had collected record-padding wins on Dark and Dark Elevation since his high-profile loss to Cody Rhodes.

Their collision was excellent and spoke volumes of the names involved. The AHFO and Sting, and Darby Allin found involvement both throughout and following the match, building towards their AEW Revolution six-man tag.

While their match delivered and added another great title defense to Sammy's record, the sweet is followed by the bitterness of Andrade losing once again.

The former WWE star never appears to be able to beat the final hurdle in AEW, and his latest loss has only served to reinforce that notion.

#1. Best: Thunder Rosa carries momentum over Britt Baker ahead of AEW Revolution 2022

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker will finally have their long-awaited rematch at AEW Revolution. La Mera Mera defeated the current women's champion when they met last time in an unsanctioned Lights Out match.

DMD nailed home that even in her loss, she was still the star coming out of their match. Baker continued to remind Rosa that she earned all of the accolades even in spite of the result, and when all was said and done, and the contract was signed, Rosa impulsively launched herself at her rival.

Enforcer Jamie Hayter was quick to intervene while Rebel took leave from the ring. That was when former NXT star Mercedes Martinez came down to exact some form of revenge for her own attack by laying out Rebel and Hayter. Britt, meanwhile, had retreated without her title in tow, allowing Thunder Rosa to close the segment holding the title.

Perhaps a prelude to the future?

Whatever be the case come Revolution, the babyface Thunder Rosa gaining the physical momentum worked well to cement her claim to the throne. And the heel AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker winning the mind-games ahead of their emotionally-charged rematch works well to establish the uphill battle the heroine faces.

