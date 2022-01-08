Best and Worst of AEW Rampage: Former WWE Superstar injured, possible spoiler for title match at Battle of the Belts

Tonight, AEW produced its first edition of Rampage in 2022. It turned out to be another ordinary episode without any significant build to the upcoming Battle of the Belts.

Speaking of special events, Cody Rhodes will be missing tomorrow's show due to medical protocol. As per the announcement on Friday night, his brother, Dustin Rhodes, will act as the interim TNT Champion and defend the belt against Sammy Guevara, as scheduled.

Now focusing on the Rampage episode, we'll dive straight into the positives and negatives for a better analysis. If you disagree with any opinion below, feel free to pen down your thoughts in the comment section.

#3 Best/Worst: Adam Cole remains undefeated; Jake Atlas legitimately injured?

Adam Cole and Jake Atlas set the bar for the show tonight after delivering a hard-hitting battle in the opening match. As usual, The Panama City Playboy was impressive in bringing the best out of his opponents.

Meanwhile, Atlas fully maximized the opportunity given this week as he portrayed tremendous offense against one of the best wrestlers in pro wrestling today.

Unfortunately, the bout prematurely ended after Atlas suffered a legitimate knee injury while delivering a springboard maneuver. Consequently, Cole had to execute a weaker-looking kneebar to make his opponent tap out.

Bryan Alvarez has shed light on the severity of Jake Atlas' injury, saying the former WWE Superstar would need an MRI scan to check his knee. The company is yet to make an official announcement on the situation.

#2 Worst: Dr. Britt Baker set to retain her Women's Championship against Riho?

Throughout the entire build-up, Riho has gained the upper hand over Dr. Britt Baker. Tonight was no different when the Japanese star teamed up with Ruby Soho to defeat Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

Though the bout was undoubtedly exciting, its outcome may have spoiled the upcoming women's title match at the Battle of the Belts. Usually, the Champion suffering a loss before a title defense likely suggests that they might retain the coveted prize at the upcoming show.

As things stand, Baker may very well defeat Riho tomorrow night.

#1 Best: Hook building up a winning streak on AEW Rampage

Hook is steadily becoming the face of AEW Rampage. Tonight, he defeated Aaron Solo in what looked like another easy match for the Team Taz member. He is currently 3-0 in the singles competition, which is a remarkable record for a man of his age.

Taz's son once again showed a blend of in-ring technique and strength against his opponent. He completely outsmarted Solo and QT Marshall afterward. The crowd appeared to be rallying around Hook in his every bout now.

The audience was even carrying 'Send Hook' posters, which spoke volumes about his popularity. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Hook moving forward.

