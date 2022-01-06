Big update on former WWE Superstar's condition following injury scare during match against Adam Cole – Reports

Mere days after officially joining the AEW roster, Jake Atlas suffered a legitimate injury during his match against Adam Cole on Rampage tapings this week.

The former NXT star showed up on the December 28th edition of Dark tapings, where he defeated Serpentico in his tryout match, as per Tony Khan. Fast forward to this week's AEW Dynamite, Cole challenged Atlas to a singles bout on Friday.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Radio, Atlas suffered a blow to his knee and underwent an MRI scan after the match. As of this writing, the wrestling journalist believes the 27-year old star should be doing fine.

Alvarez added that Atlas survived a major scare, and was able to finish the match:

"He [Jake Atlas] suffered a knee injury, and I don't know, I was told that he needed an MRI, and it's possible that he's gonna be alright, but he was hurting really bad in that match, couldn't even get up to take the Panama Sunrise. Hopefully, you know, first big match for AEW outside of the YouTube show. Hopefully, he is alright."

Furthermore, Dave Meltzer noted that Atlas had seemingly hurt his knee when he took a superkick from Cole while executing a springboard maneuver:

"That was from a kick, from what I understand. So he was just maybe his leg was planted wrong or something when Adam Cole superkicked his knee."

There's currently no update on the severity of Atlas' injury. Fans should wait for an official announcement after his MRI scan results are out. The match between Cole and Atlas will air on Rampage Friday night.

AEW star Adam Cole shared his honest opinion on debuting alongside Bryan Danielson last year

zachary livesay currently obsessed with tog @ZacharyLivesay @batkaitom if we’re going off favorite moments In general then first the announcement for devil is a part timer season two seeing mugen train opening night and outside of anime the debut of adam cole at aew all out since pro wrestling is my other big interest outside of anime and manga @batkaitom if we’re going off favorite moments In general then first the announcement for devil is a part timer season two seeing mugen train opening night and outside of anime the debut of adam cole at aew all out since pro wrestling is my other big interest outside of anime and manga https://t.co/mDBSLliKzY

Adam Cole made headlines all over the wrestling world when he made his AEW debut at All Out pay-per-view last year. However, his arrival was cut short by another debuting star in Bryan Danielson.

While speaking with the Throwing Down podcast, Cole expressed how happier he felt with the way Tony Khan handled his arrival to the promotion. The 32-year old star said it was a beyond 'cool' moment for him:

"So, like, because I've been asked that before where people have said, you know, do you wish that your debut was kind of a solo thing and you were the only one, and I could not be happier with the way that we went about that whole process because it created such like a memorable night, a memorable ending to a pay per view. It was beyond cool."

The Panama City Playboy has made a sudden impact since joining the men's roster. He joined forces with his old pals, The Young Bucks, and reDRagon, thus forming a formidable faction. It will be interesting to see how 2022 pans out for his career.

If you use any quotes from Wrestling Observer Radio, please give a H/T back to us.

