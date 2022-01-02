"A lot of people were talking about Bryan" - Adam Cole reveals if he wanted to debut on a separate night

With 2021 being in the history books now, the AEW universe has several fond memories to look back on from last year, including the shocking arrivals of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson.

After Kenny Omega successfully retained his AEW World Championship against Christian Cage at All Out pay-per-view, the landscape of the men's division drastically changed once Cole and Danielson debuted simultaneously.

Speaking of debuts, Adam Cole shared his honest opinion on how he felt while speaking on the Throwing Down podcast.The 32-year old star acknowledged that there was more buzz surrounding Danielson's arrival than his because he wrestled on the NXT not too long ago. Cole added that his surprise appearance generated a genuine reaction from the Chicago audience that night:

"That was the coolest thing because, as far as, traditionally, doing a double debut like that is not something that people would normally do because I remember hearing rumblings about me possibly debuting or starting to work for AEW. But a lot of people were talking about Bryan... So the way it was done to have me go out there first was so cool because it created such a genuine surprise and genuine reaction to where people were like, no way. A week and a half ago, he was wrestling on NXT"

WAWN #WRESTLING @WAWN_Wrestling Love both #AEW and #WWE I think the moment of the year has to of been Adam Cole / Daniel Bryan debuts for AEW. I know a lot have said CM Punk coming back just feel Cole/Bryan edged it for me. Love both #AEW and #WWE I think the moment of the year has to of been Adam Cole / Daniel Bryan debuts for AEW. I know a lot have said CM Punk coming back just feel Cole/Bryan edged it for me. https://t.co/2mvZEyxlLX

Adam Cole further clarified that it was 'beyond cool' when asked if he wished to make a debut on a separate night:

"So like because I've been asked that before where people have said, you know, do you wish that your debut was kind of a solo thing and you were the only one, and I could not be happier with the way that we went about that whole process because it created such like a memorable night, a memorable ending to a pay per view. It was beyond cool."

What lies ahead for AEW star Adam Cole in 2022?

Adam Cole will surely be aiming to rule the throne in 2022 now that he has reunited his former Undisputed Era stable with Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish. With The Young Bucks also on his side, The Elite seems like a force to be reckoned with.

The Panama City Playboy is presently undefeated in the singles competition. He has even clawed his way into the AEW's top five men's ranking, listed on the #2 spot just behind the number one contender, Bryan Danielson. As things stand, Adam Cole could soon enter the world title picture.

What do you make of Adam Cole's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

