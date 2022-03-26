Best and Worst of AEW Rampage: Top star loses again, Mistake with Danhausen?

AEW Rampage did not disappoint this week. The show was an action-packed hour of pro wrestling headlined by a fantastic match between Ricky Starks and Shane Strickland.

We had some great matches on the card as well as an entertaining segment involving QT Marshall and his former protege Hook. Let's take a look at the best and worst moments from last night's episode of Rampage.

#2 Best: The House of Black are a force to be reckoned with

The House of Black have are quickly rising up the AEW ladder as a force to be reckoned with. Malakai Black and Brody King were already dominant when the former ROH star joined Black in All Elite Wrestling.

With the arrival of Buddy Matthews, the faction has risen to the next level and have so far swatted away whatever opposition they have been across from in the squared circle.

We also got an interesting face-off after the attack on Fuego Del Sol between The House of Black and members of The Dark Order.

#2 Worst: Another loss for Lance Archer

AEW Rampage kicked off with Lance Archer facing Dustin Rhodes in the latter's hometown. While the match itself was very good and the perfect opener for the show, Archer took another loss, even though he ended up destroying Rhodes in the post-match segment.

Lance Archer's time in the company has often been stop-start because of how he has been booked, and another loss for him isn't ideal.

Dustin Rhodes is a legend and he did not necessarily need the win, unlike Archer, who recently challenged for the AEW World Championship. He should be a major threat in All Elite Wrestling right now but in a promotion where wins and losses are said to matter, he should have left with the win on Rampage.

#1 Worst: What is AEW doing with Danhausen?

Since signing with AEW, Danhausen's role so far has been restricted to being in the background with members of Best Friends and occasionally coming out to "curse" wrestlers. He did the same on Rampage when he came out to curse Hook but it didn't have any effect on The Handsome Devil.

Danhausen is one of the most entertaining people in the pro wrestling industry right now and his run in the company so far has sometimes felt like an afterthought.

#1 Best: Ricky Starks and Shane 'Swerve' Strickland

The crowd was hot for the majority of this week's Rampage and the energy definitely picked up during the main event between Ricky Starks and Shane 'Swerve' Strickland. The two put on a fantastic match. Even though Starks left with the win, Strickland showed fans why he's a valuable addition to the AEW roster.

Following the match, Keith Lee came down to the ring and the show ended in a brawl with referees having to separate Keith Lee and Shane Strickland from Ricky Starks and Will Hobbs. This feud looks like it will be very entertaining.

