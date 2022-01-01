Best and Worst of AEW Rampage: New Year's Smash: Big mistake with Sting's next feud; violent match in show's history

AEW wrapped up 2021 with the New Year's Smash edition of Rampage tonight. While the show exceeded everybody's expectations in terms of match-quality, there were hardly any angles or storyline developments to look forward to.

This has been a big issue with the one-hour flagship program since its inception. Regardless, we'll now quickly get down to the positives and negatives from the show. If you disagree with any opinions below, feel free to pen down your thoughts in the comments section.

#3 Worst: Same old story with Sting and Darby Allin feud set-ups

AEW has been implementing a repetitive formula of 'ambush' to build Sting and Darby Allin's feud these days, and tonight was no different.

After Allin defeated Bowens in a singles match, Andrade El Idolo surprisingly showed up to help The Acclaimed dismantle the face-painted stars in the aftermath. Therefore, Sting and Allin have now been set up in another short rivalry on AEW programming.

Though fans wouldn't mind seeing two fan-favorite stars in action, the impending feud seems somewhat underwhelming and predictable. Plus, it is still unknown why Andrade is moving towards the tag team division without any alliance. The entire post-match playout to this opening match felt absurd and left too many questions in everybody's mind.

#2 Best: Anna Jay, Tay Conti, The Bunny, and Penelope Ford delivered the most violent match in AEW Rampage history

If you didn't watch tonight's female tag team street fight pitting Anna Jay and Tay Conti against Penelope Ford and The Bunny, you've missed out on one of the best women's matches in recent history.

From tables to thumbtacks, there wasn't any lethal weapon that these women left behind in battering each other. With blood pouring down their heads, the brutal street fight kept fans in bated breaths throughout the contest.

In the end, Jay and Conti emerged victorious, ending their months-long feud with Ford and The Bunny. Regardless of the result, all these women raised the bar of the women's division to close out the year 2021 on a high note.

The bout certainly reminded everyone of the lights-out match between Baker and Rosa that involved barbarity at its peak. These two matches will go down arguably the most violent women's bout in AEW history.

#1 Best/Worst: Cody Rhodes retained his AEW TNT Championship

Cody Rhodes defeating Ethan Page for the TNT title was predictable, which took away all the curiosity from the match. Yet, there's no doubt both men laid their entire arsenal on display and delivered a decent bout.

Surprisingly, the AEW universe didn't know who to cheer or boo in this clash. Where Page is a natural heel, Rhodes has become a polarizing figure for quite a while now. The company also made a blunder by pitting these odd characters against one another.

As things stand, The American Nightmare is in dire need of embracing a villainous persona. But now that he has surpassed Lambert and his men, it will be interesting to see which superstar steps and challenges for Cody's TNT title.

