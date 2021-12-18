AEW Rampage - Best and Worst - Ex-WWE Superstar wins first match in over seven months; big mistake with Cody Rhodes' segment

Tonight's AEW Rampage was nothing short of a compelling one-hour episode of in-ring action. But on the flip side, the Friday night show has fallen considerably to propel any storyline build-up.

The company doesn't seem to be making any notable changes that may prompt wrestling viewers to tune into their show after a rip-roaring SmackDown episode every week. Not only that, but AEW may not have capitalized on the momentum they generated at Winter is Coming this past Wednesday.

On the back of an ordinary Rampage episode, we'll now be discussing positives and negatives takeaways for better analysis. Feel free to pen down your thoughts in the comments section below.

#3 Best: Trent returned to in-ring action in winning ways on AEW Rampage

In a surprising turn of events, Best Friends defeated Superkliq and Bobby Fish tonight in what turned out to be a fast-paced, hard-hitting affair. Trent, who wrestled in his first match since April, emerged as the star of the night with his spine-chilling performance.

His return has undeniably bolstered the momentum of Best Friends. Moreover, All Elite Wrestling seems to be firmly behind pushing the former WWE Superstar. It will be interesting to see how the company utilizes him moving forward.

But the rivalry between the two teams is still far from being over. Adam Cole is heavily protected even though he has lost a few matches lately. The former NXT Champion will now collide with Orange Cassidy next week.

Speaking of which, Cole has already teased the arrival of Kyle O'Reilly. If the speculation turns out to be true, the feud between the two rival teams will become more captivating.

#2 Worst: Pointless segment pitting Cody Rhodes on AEW Rampage

Cody Rhodes' booking has been somewhat strange lately. On one side, he's teasing a heel turn, while his confrontation with the most hated heels like Dan Lambert and Men of the Year contradicts what AEW is trying to accomplish here.

Though Lambert laid out some truths regarding Tony Khan giving out title opportunities to the EVP, the wrestling manager's persona has grown stale since his recent rivalry with The Inner Circle.

Beyond that, it felt absurd to see Rhodes come out with a hostile reaction tonight to suffer a beatdown only to be saved by his upcoming opponent Sammy Guevara. The entire segment appeared nothing but shoddy.

The company could have booked a war of words between Cody and Guevara to generate hype ahead of their TNT Championship clash. The feud seems lackluster until there's an inevitable heel turn written for The American Nightmare.

#1 Best/Worst: Eddie Kingston taking a pinfall loss on AEW Rampage

Eddie Kingston is another superstar whose booking has been questionable these days. The Mad King took a pinfall at the hands of Daniel Garcia during the 10-man tag team match tonight.

Understandably, the company seems to be prolonging the feud between Kingston and Garcia. But having Eddie Kingston lose too often will diminish his credibility as a performer. The 40-year old star has already lost the steam he gained during an intense rivalry with CM Punk.

While keeping everything aside, the entire main event was underwhelming. The only positive takeaway came when Jurassic Express and Christian Cage showed up at the end to save the babyfaces and teasing coming after the tag team titles.

