Former WWE star teases appearing in AEW as Adam Cole's surprise 'Christmas' present

Former WWE NXT Superstar Kyle O'Reilly could soon be on his way to AEW if his latest tweet is any indication.

Last night during the AEW Dynamite Winter is Coming show, Adam Cole appeared backstage alongside Bobby Fish and The Young Bucks to make a notable announcement for next week's Holiday Bash. Beyond laying out an eight-man tag team match challenge to Best Friends, Cole showed off a seemingly empty box and promised to give Fish and The Young Bucks the best Christmas present.

It has led to massive speculation that Kyle O'Reilly could end up unveiling himself as Adam Cole's Christmas gift. Now it appears O'Reilly himself is fueling fans' preassumption.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the 34-year-old star posted a GIF, possibly suggesting that he was thinking about the same box that Cole referred to during the promo:

It's worth noting that Kyle O'Reilly became a free agent after he decided not to renew his WWE contract, which expired almost a week ago. The idea of him surprisingly showing up at next week's AEW Dynamite shouldn't be ruled out since the former NXT star is close friends with Fish and Cole.

All these men carried the black and gold brand during their time as The Undisputed Era.

Adam Cole is open to reforming AEW's version of The Undisputed Era

Cole recently commented on Kyle O'Reilly's potential signing with Tony Khan's promotion. Though the former Undisputed Era member is unsure of what his friend's next move could be, he is optimistic about the idea of reuniting with Fish and O'Reilly in All Elite Wrestling.

"So this is the honest to God truth, I have no idea what Kyle's gonna do," Adam Cole said. "I really don't. I'm not even sure he knows exactly what he's gonna do. But the idea of getting to reunite with Kyle [O'Reilly] as well as Bobby [Fish]? Hell yea I would love that, hell yea I would! Absolutely!"

There are endless possibilities if Kyle O'Reilly joins the AEW roster next week. Fans could see him reunite with Cole and Fish to take on The Elite somewhere down the road.

But this is pure speculation at the moment, and it will be interesting to see if these hints eventually lead to the arrival of another NXT Superstar to AEW.

What do you make of Kyle O'Reilly's tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

