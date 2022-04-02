Best and Worst of AEW Rampage: Two ex-WWE stars destroyed; big mistake with Malakai Black's booking

The latest installment of AEW Rampage has set the bar for a peculiar weekend in the wrestling world, as we're less than 24 hours away from WrestleMania 38.

While the show ended with a mammoth clash between Keith Lee and Powerhouse Hobbs, ROH Supercard of Honor XV stopped airing following the blockbuster return of Samoa Joe.

Tony Khan undoubtedly produced newsworthy shows on Friday night. With all that said, we'll now dive straight into the positive and negative takeaway from Rampage. If you disagree with any opinion stated in the column, you're welcome to pen down your thoughts in the comments section.

#3 Best/Worst: Keith Lee defeats Powerhouse Hobbs; gets destroyed in the post-match

The first-time-ever bout between Powerhouse Hobbs and Keith Lee was an absolute slugfest. The two behemoths displayed their sheer power as they left no stone unturned in pushing each other to their limits.

As expected, the bout saw cameo interference from Ricky Starks and Shane Strickland.

In the end, Lee planted his Big Bang Catastrophe on Hobbs to clinch the victory. Although the outcome was predictable anyway, one shouldn't deny that Hobbs looked strong regardless of the result. Keith Lee, meanwhile, continued his winning ways by securing yet another victory in the singles division.

However, Team Taz (Starks and Hobbs) decimating Strickland and Lee felt more like a shoddy booking decision. In Keith Lee's case, the company exposed his dominant persona by making him go through the table. The rivalry between Team Taz and Keith Lee w/ Shane Strickland appears to be dragging unnecessarily.

#2 Worst: Malakai Black being stuck in faction rivalries as The House of Black asserts dominance

The House of Black!

Malakai Black's House of Black is arguably the most intimidating faction in AEW today. But have they been booked vigorously on television? Yes, but their victories over underwhelming opponents aren't doing them any favors.

On Rampage this week, The House of Black defeated Fuego Del Sol and Evil Uno & Stu Grayson of The Dark Order in a one-sided affair. The company clearly seems to be dropping the ball on Malakai Black in the singles and tag team divisions.

AEW should have maximized their momentum by putting them against an equally formidable team like The Blackpool Combat Club. With Penta Oscuro once again putting The House of Black on notice this week, the stable could be stuck in these unnecessary feuds for the foreseeable future.

#1 Best: The Young Bucks vs. FTR II is set for AEW Dynamite next week

The Young Bucks returned to winning ways as they defeated the Top Flight in arguably the best match on Rampage this week. Nick and Matt Jackson allowed the Martin brothers to showcase their sound technical abilities in the ring and took plenty of offense.

However, The Young Books stood tall in a battle that lasted over 10 minutes. Although Top Flight would have benefitted the most if they had won the match, The Jackson Brothers needed this win to resurrect themselves in the tag team division.

Later on, Nick and Matt Jackson accepted FTR's challenge for a rematch. The chapter II between the two teams has been over a year in the making. Turning the clock back to AEW Full Gear 2020, The Young Bucks dethroned FTR for the tag team titles.

It's no secret that Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have been riding high on revenge since that crushing loss.

The two teams will collide for the ROH and AAA Tag Team Championship on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. Both teams are certain to tear the house down in what promises to be a match-of-the-year contender.

Did you enjoy AEW Rampage this week? Sound off in the comments section below.

Guess who signed a long term IMPACT Wrestling deal? More details here.

Edited by Kaushik Das

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited about The Young Bucks vs. FTR II? Yes No 1 votes so far